Today’s threats are sophisticated and compliance extensive. Count on a partner who removes obstacles and builds cloud frameworks that deliver security from the ground up.
Cognizant’s AWS security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach, modern security tools and frameworks, and AWS-exclusive security capabilities.
As an AWS security partner, we address compliance requirements and ensure an organizational governance framework. The result: A secure migration of your legacy applications and data to the cloud.

93%


of today's organizations use cloud-based IT services
Source: spiceworks.com survey

Offerings

AWS-powered security

Cognizant’s Cloud Security practice area is both stand-alone and complemented by our other security practice areas, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Integrated Threat Management (ITM), Integrated Vulnerability Management (IVM), Governance-Risk-and-Compliance (GRC), and Data Protection/Privacy (DPP).

Context, strategy, risk

Cognizant’s advisory services follow a business-driven framework to ensure that your AWS Cloud journey is securely aligned with your business context, strategy and risk appetite. You can make informed decisions about the most appropriate controls, using tools such as AWS Inspector, Config, GuardDuty, Macie and CloudTrail.

AWS cloud your way

Cognizant’s AWS cloud security engineering expertise covers four key areas: Cloud Threat and Vulnerability Management, Cloud Identity and Access Management, Cloud Data Security and Cloud Security. Our solutions can be delivered as a design/implementation or fully managed service, and can be designed and integrated from AWS native tools, COTS tools and unique Cognizant security technology.

Accelerate and orchestrate security

Cognizant’s managed security services and AWS accelerators meet your enterprise’s demand for innovation, growth and speed. To secure your AWS environment, our Cyber Threat Defense (CTD) security platform combines intelligence, orchestration/automation and incident response—supported by a 24/7 security operations center, analytics, automation and data contextualization.

Abstract of shield icon with analog design

