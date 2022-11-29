Security for the new age of data Today’s threats are sophisticated and compliance extensive. Count on a partner who removes obstacles and builds cloud frameworks that deliver security from the ground up. Cognizant’s AWS security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach, modern security tools and frameworks, and AWS-exclusive security capabilities. As an AWS security partner, we address compliance requirements and ensure an organizational governance framework. The result: A secure migration of your legacy applications and data to the cloud.