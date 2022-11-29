AWS Security
Offerings
AWS-powered security
Cognizant’s Cloud Security practice area is both stand-alone and complemented by our other security practice areas, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Integrated Threat Management (ITM), Integrated Vulnerability Management (IVM), Governance-Risk-and-Compliance (GRC), and Data Protection/Privacy (DPP).
Context, strategy, risk
Cognizant’s advisory services follow a business-driven framework to ensure that your AWS Cloud journey is securely aligned with your business context, strategy and risk appetite. You can make informed decisions about the most appropriate controls, using tools such as AWS Inspector, Config, GuardDuty, Macie and CloudTrail.
AWS cloud your way
Cognizant’s AWS cloud security engineering expertise covers four key areas: Cloud Threat and Vulnerability Management, Cloud Identity and Access Management, Cloud Data Security and Cloud Security. Our solutions can be delivered as a design/implementation or fully managed service, and can be designed and integrated from AWS native tools, COTS tools and unique Cognizant security technology.
Accelerate and orchestrate security
Cognizant’s managed security services and AWS accelerators meet your enterprise’s demand for innovation, growth and speed. To secure your AWS environment, our Cyber Threat Defense (CTD) security platform combines intelligence, orchestration/automation and incident response—supported by a 24/7 security operations center, analytics, automation and data contextualization.
