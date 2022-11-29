VMware Migration

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Realize future-ready cloud migration journey at near-zero cost

Broadcom's shift to a subscription-based model for VMware has led to significant cost increases for customers. The subscription-based licensing, focus on large scale enterprises solutions, coupled with rising operational costs in on-premises VMware environments, are prompting businesses to explore cloud native alternatives like AWS.

Why migrate VMware to AWS?

Cognizant, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, is uniquely positioned to guide your cloud journey. Whether you’re seeking to integrate VMware Cloud on AWS, modernize legacy applications or enhance security with zero-trust frameworks, Cognizant ensures a future-ready cloud strategy tailored to your industry.

AWS offers managed services like AWS Backup to implement backup and recovery strategies with minimal effort.

AWS infrastructure supports a wide range of services and architectures, providing flexibility to choose the best solutions for specific needs with seamless integration into AWS native services.

AWS offloads dedicated infrastructure management, allowing organizations to focus on their core business rather than managing hardware and patching hypervisors. This reduces the need to make further investments in physical hardware.

AWS provides a pathway to modernize infrastructure by leveraging cloud-native services, reducing operational overhead and increasing efficiency.

As an AWS Telco Competency Partner, Cognizant is ready to take your company to the next level. Transform your business, operations, and experience with our engineering services and software solutions. Whether your goal is to become a leader in the market for digital connectivity or to streamline the content value chain, we deliver the solutions and scalability that help your business thrive.

AWS allows businesses to scale resources based on demand, without the need to purchase additional licenses or hardware.

Key benefits

Accelerate time to value

Cognizant's expertise in accelerating customer migrations through automation significantly reduces both time and effort, resulting in lower costs.

A clock like icon
Tools and platforms

Cognizant blends proprietary tools, third-party solutions and AWS native tools like Amazon Q Transform. Being one of the partners in Amazon QT for VMware launch program underscores their cloud expertise.

A gear sign inside a calendar like square box
Cost optimization

Leverage AWS promotional credits through the VMware Migration Accelerator (VMA) program that can be combined with the AWS MAP program to deliver significant cost savings.

A dollar sign surrouned by two circular arrows
Migration and managed services

Cognizant provides comprehensive support to our customers with migration and managed services to reduce operational costs and streamline IT processes.

A cloud and server icon

Partner with us

Rich experience

Legacy of many VM migrations, through migration factory model, runbooks and migration artifacts.

Two professional women looking at a document and talking to each other
Strategic partnership

Premier tier partnership with AWS with strength and breadth of AWS capabilities having achieved various competencies, service validations and partner programs.

A woman standing next to a whiteboard giving presentation in front of two female colleagues
Proven expertise

Library of proven migration and modernization tools and framework. Cognizant has developed over 100+ blueprints to accelerate provisioning.

Two colleagues sitting on a meeting room chairs and looking into a laptop and having a discussion while a third colleague is sitting on the side writing.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

