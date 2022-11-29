VMware Migration
Why migrate VMware to AWS?
Whether you're seeking to integrate VMware Cloud on AWS, modernize legacy applications or enhance security with zero-trust frameworks, Cognizant ensures a future-ready cloud strategy tailored to your industry.
AWS offers managed services like AWS Backup to implement backup and recovery strategies with minimal effort.
AWS infrastructure supports a wide range of services and architectures, providing flexibility to choose the best solutions for specific needs with seamless integration into AWS native services.
AWS offloads dedicated infrastructure management, allowing organizations to focus on their core business rather than managing hardware and patching hypervisors. This reduces the need to make further investments in physical hardware.
AWS provides a pathway to modernize infrastructure by leveraging cloud-native services, reducing operational overhead and increasing efficiency.
As an AWS Telco Competency Partner, Cognizant is ready to take your company to the next level. Transform your business, operations, and experience with our engineering services and software solutions.
AWS allows businesses to scale resources based on demand, without the need to purchase additional licenses or hardware.
Key benefits
