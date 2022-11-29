AWS Enablement for Telco & Media
Offerings
Advancing telcos with AWS
Our partnership with AWS enables your organization to become an industry leader in B2B digital connectivity. It’ll enable you to streamline your content value chain so it’s ready for on-demand services.
Next-gen networks mean new revenue streams
With our platform’s one-click buying, you’re ready to meet customers’ expectations fast.
The Digital Services Marketplace offers easy onboarding of partners and downstream provisions end-to-end.
Leverage data, AI and engineering
Supply chains are the backbone of content operations. Deploy the newest technologies to ensure you’re ready to scale.
We have extensive media expertise to build supply chains that meet the demands of today’s streaming platforms while offering improvements in efficiency and service.
Deliver seamless streaming experiences via intelligent monitoring
Video Insight is a comprehensive video delivery monitoring solution. It helps operators predict and analyze behavior to understand the customer experience—while offering granular insights into the performance of the media supply chain. The results include reduced churn, decreased operational costs and intuitive metrics.
Cognizant and AWS partner for TM Forum Catalyst award
Watch as Naveen Suri, head of Communications Industry Solutions at Cognizant, explains how innovation happens with AWS and other partners—leading to new marketplace experiences and ways to distribute enterprise services.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.