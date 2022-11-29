Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Enablement for Telco & Media
Connectivity is just the beginning

Our team is ready to take your company to the next level. Transform your business, operations and experience with our engineering services and software solutions. 
Whether your company is looking to become a digital connectivity market leader or to streamline and modernize its content value chain, we deliver scalability to make your business a high performer.

Offerings

Advancing telcos with AWS 

Our partnership with AWS enables your organization to become an industry leader in B2B digital connectivity. It’ll enable you to streamline your content value chain so it’s ready for on-demand services.

Next-gen networks mean new revenue streams

With our platform’s one-click buying, you’re ready to meet customers’ expectations fast.

The Digital Services Marketplace offers easy onboarding of partners and downstream provisions end-to-end.

Leverage data, AI and engineering

Supply chains are the backbone of content operations. Deploy the newest technologies to ensure you’re ready to scale.

We have extensive media expertise to build supply chains that meet the demands of today’s streaming platforms while offering improvements in efficiency and service.

Deliver seamless streaming experiences via intelligent monitoring

Video Insight is a comprehensive video delivery monitoring solution. It helps operators predict and analyze behavior to understand the customer experience—while offering granular insights into the performance of the media supply chain. The results include reduced churn, decreased operational costs and intuitive metrics.

2022 Winner of TM Forum Outstanding Catalyst

Discover the innovative collaboration that earned zero-touch digital marketplace the award for Outstanding Catalyst for Business Impact.

2021 Winner of TM Forum Catalyst Award

Cognizant recognized for Best Use of Open Digital Framework by TMForum Catalyst

BLOG

Three myths about 5G that are costing you money

The ability to deliver fast wireless services and embrace new operational models presents challenges and requires organizational change. Discover three misconceptions about 5G and how to avoid them.

VIDEO
Cognizant and AWS partner for TM Forum Catalyst award

Watch as Naveen Suri, head of Communications Industry Solutions at Cognizant, explains how innovation happens with AWS and other partners—leading to new marketplace experiences and ways to distribute enterprise services.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.