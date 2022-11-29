Optimize cloud performance

Deliver agile cloud operations with AWS Cognizant’s AWS Cloud Operate helps organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure by leveraging our integrated Cloud Management Platform (iCMP), frameworks and AWS best practices. It is designed around four tenets of governance—financial, technology, service, and security and regulatory—to mitigate risks, maximize innovation and achieve faster time to market. The offering uses AI/ML to automate cloud management services end to end, including monitoring and notification, provisioning and orchestration, configuration management, governance, security, application performance management and optimization services. This ensures cost savings, improved agility, a better user experience and enhanced security. As an AWS Managed Services Partner (MSP), Cognizant has tailored this offering to suit your business's unique needs through dedicated and shared delivery models. The standard support coverage types include Platinum (24x7), Gold (16x5) and Silver (8x5). You can also choose customized services through a dedicated model.