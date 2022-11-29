AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency

Cognizant OrderServ® is an omnichannel ordering solution built on AWS and designed for the food services industry. Customers can order from anywhere, any time and from any device—whether they’re heading home, sitting in stadiums or boarding an aircraft.

An end-to-end food ordering solution, Cognizant OrderServ integrates seamlessly with restaurant point-of-sale systems, kitchen display systems, master data management, payments services, loyalty, social media and other enterprise applications. It combines orders with every aspect of the business, from kitchen management to the enterprise systems that track sales and transactions.