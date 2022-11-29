Skip to main content Skip to footer
Move & Modernize
Deliver impact at speed with a modern solution

To enable AI-first transformation, leaders need to speed up application modernization and the shift to cloud, building a more efficient and agile technology core for the future.
Accomplishing this at pace, with zero downtime and within limited budget, requires state-of-the-art tools and highly trained experts.
With a partnership of over 14 years, Cognizant and AWS offer a first-of-its-kind joint solution that accelerates cloud migration and application modernization, enabling businesses to transform faster. 
Move & Modernize combines AWS’s latest tooling and automation with Cognizant’s application modernization, app management and cloud management capabilities, delivering end-to-end cloud transformation and driving a superior customer experience on AWS.

Key benefits

Faster and better outcomes

Proven and repeatable solution blueprint that incorporates a structured methodology, deep industry experience, state-of-the-art tools and automation.

Seamless co-delivery at scale

Robust program management to help execute large scale cloud transformation initiatives by navigating complex transition scenarios.

Embedded efficiencies

Automation and reduced technical debt help unlock budgets that enterprises can use to self-fund modernization and innovation.

Lower risk

Lower risk of downtime, data loss and security breaches using two best-in-class vendors.

Proven expertise

A curated library of solution accelerators, tools and expertise to quickly and efficiently deliver business value while driving simplification and sustainability.

Open and interoperable

Modular design that can connect to all major applications, infrastructure and tooling environments ensuring maximized value for your investments.

Continuously evolving

Our services include engineering to progressively automate based on operational data feedback.

