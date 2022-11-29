AWS Smart Manufacturing at Scale

Begin your journey to an autonomous future

As manufacturers continue to invest in transformative technology, the decisions you make today will affect your ability to continue to adapt and thrive.

Together, Cognizant and AWS provide targeted solutions to industrial and process manufacturers. We accelerate companies’ value realization from Industry 4.0 technologies by transforming their operations to deliver production efficiency, speed to market, higher customer satisfaction and new business model creation.

You can rely on our proven track record with frameworks, reference architectures and roadmaps—as well as services that offer support across multiple locations, manufacturing systems and product lines.