AWS HPC Competency Partner
Offerings
HPC advisory services
Cognizant conducts workshops and offers advisory services on HPC and quantum computing technology and platform capabilities for business executives and technical experts. Learn more about software and hardware state, use cases, scheduling, algorithms and a roadmap to leverage all that these technologies offer.
Test, analyze and verify
Validation confirms that software does exactly what it is designed for and fulfills its intended purpose. Our thorough user testing and training ensures the appropriate use and value of each application.
Oversight, visibility and insights
Our three-tiered support model, composed of the executive steering committee, program management organization and workstream leads, ensures the appropriate oversight and mechanism for support escalation.
Deep industry expertise
Cognizant works with scientists in various fields to implement algorithms and applications efficiently in a distributed computing environment.
We collaborate on research projects involving HPC algorithm acceleration, data modeling and machine learning. This includes image analysis using C++/OpenCV, Hadoop-accelerated text mining and pattern matching, and automated systems administration using novel algorithms.
Scalability, availability and resiliency
We have implemented the latest technologies and architectures such as Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), Hadoop, RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) or InfiniBand over Ethernet (IBoE) as well as processors and compilers to solve problems in a wide range of areas.
Cognizant has also developed software in C++, R, Fortran, Python and other languages for researchers to use in an HPC environment with single instruction, multiple data (SIMD) acceleration and message passing interface (MPI) for high throughput, high performance computing.
