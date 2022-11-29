AWS HPC Competency Partner

How HPC helps your business HPC minimizes performance and integration requirements, reducing risk and development time. Because it separates resources using virtualization, massive task bundles are processed at the same time to meet real-time business requirements. HPC modernization happens at the infrastructure, platform and application layers using Cognizant frameworks and our flagship Cognizant® Cloud Acceleration Platform (CCAP) and plugin ecosystem. CCAP provides an end-to-end solution—from assessment to transformation of workloads through to the deployment of applications both on and off the cloud. This offering also uses Elastic Fabric Adaptor (EFA), cluster placement groups and supports HPC workloads.