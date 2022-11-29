AWS Gen AI Competency

Pioneering gen AI with AWS technology
Cognizant’s gen AI solutions provide a robust data foundation and purpose-built AI infrastructure that uses AWS technology, including Amazon Q, Bedrock and SageMaker. This combination enables:
• Innovation: Develop custom gen AI use cases using cutting-edge tools
• Expertise: Get insights from a vast team of specialists
• Strategic integration: Align your business goals and compliance standards
• Value maximization: Go beyond proprietary AI/ML patents with gen AI prompt engineering to meticulously shape prompts, guide AI responses and ensure tailored experiences and high-quality outputs
• Lifecycle management: Discover solutions for evolving data and complex model integration at scale