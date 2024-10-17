Quick call volume response increases patient collections

The first step to implementing operational best practices in the MetroHealth call center was to collect and analyze data. Once data became available, the team created a list of opportunities and prioritized action items, including engaging with other impacted departments and gathering staff input.

Analyzing the data allowed the team to identify technology solutions, streamline workflows and determine necessary staffing for peak call periods and long-term needs based on time of day, time of week and holiday seasons. In MetroHealth’s case, analysis showed that an additional full-time employee was necessary. When the new employee was onboarded, Cognizant and the MetroHealth team used leadership change management tactics to assess training, policy and process documentation. Measuring trending metrics allowed them to gain insights into call center operations and improved morale by fostering engagement and celebrating improvements.

By June 2023, six months after the initial call center partnership was initiated, Cognizant had streamlined the previous process for patients to request the documents they needed to apply for financial assistance. The updated workflow focuses on a document request log, which is housed on MetroHealth’s shared drive, allowing Cognizant and MetroHealth to have a real-time view of the request to work on throughout the day.