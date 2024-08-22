AXA UK & Ireland sets a new standard in CO2 accounting and reporting

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Insurance
Location
United Kingdom
Challenge
Implement a standards-compliant model for measuring, monitoring and reporting on actual GHG emissions across a large and diverse IT estate.
Success Highlights
- Carbon accounting model supports progress towards 2050 net zero target
- 300 IT platforms, applications and tools monitored for GHG emissions
- 180 managed service work orders assessed to date for carbon footprint
Our approach
AXA wanted to implement a robust framework and method for baselining GHG emissions across its data centers, networks and end-user devices, which could be regularly updated to monitor actual GHG emissions over time. This was especially important as AXA aimed to measure carbon efficiency improvements from future projects such as a planned cloud migration. It was also looking for tools to accurately assess the carbon efficiency of third-party IT consultancies and solution providers as part of a sustainable procurement transformation.
Cognizant’s solution combined a granular carbon accounting model tailored to AXA’s IT estate with a detailed baseline of as-is emissions across the estate. We also implemented our proprietary and innovative Delivery Carbon Footprint Calculator (DCFC), which predicts the emissions on every work order issued under our managed services agreement with AXA, enabling the carbon footprint to be optimized ahead of delivery. These solutions have been developed by Cognizant and fully align with Greenhouse Gas Protocol accounting and reporting standards for corporate IT estates, creating a reporting-ready solution for AXA UK & Ireland.
Three key emissions reporting solutions
The solutions we provided break down as follows:
- GHG emissions model and user manual: We worked with AXA’s UK Sustainability and Group Digital Sustainability teams to develop a granular, reusable model to record Scope 1, Scope 2 and applicable Scope 3 emissions across the IT estate managed by Cognizant. The three key areas addressed by the model were:
- End-user compute: This includes energy consumption by end-user devices used in AXA’s own facilities, as well as energy consumption in employees’ home offices.
- Data centers: This includes emissions generated by two AXA on-premises data centers as well as cloud service providers and colocation centers.
- Networking: This includes emissions generated by energy consumed through data transmission, network devices and voice traffic to and from the IT service desk
- GHG emissions baseline: We populated the model with accurate emissions data gathered from across the IT estate for the three categories outlined above. This formed the baseline from which actual emissions reductions can now be monitored and managed over time.
- Delivery Carbon Footprint Calculator (DCFC): A calculator developed by Cognizant allows the GHG footprint of any project or work order to be accurately predicted, enabling changes to be made to the project ahead of delivery. It also integrates with project resource timesheets to track emissions as the project or work order progresses. These emissions from managed services contribute to AXA’s Scope 3 emissions for the procured services subcategory.
Business outcomes
The new model meant that for the first time, AXA UK & Ireland was able to estimate a baseline of GHG emissions for the target IT portfolio, discovering that emissions were in the order of 1,500 tCO2e per year. With this model in place, it can now resample emissions at regular intervals to assess and report on the impact of IT sustainability initiatives—such as transformation projects or moving more of its workloads to the cloud—as it strives to achieve its 2050 net zero target.
Specific outcomes achieved to date include:
- Standards-compliant carbon accounting: The model has been developed using the GHG Protocol framework for ICT estates, giving AXA a head start in complying with statutory and regulatory Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reporting requirements as they roll out in the insurance sector.
- Granular emissions data: The granularity of the model enables AXA to pinpoint specific areas for improvement. It will inform effective decision-making on sustainable IT initiatives and enable AXA to measure and report on the impact of those initiatives.
- Foundation for a net zero roadmap: The baselining exercise and model have given AXA UK & Ireland a solid foundation from which to build an IT emissions reduction roadmap in pursuit of a 2050 net zero target date.
- Actionable procurement insights: Data from the emissions monitoring model and the work order Delivery Carbon Footprint Calculator will allow AXA UK & Ireland to make informed sustainable procurement decisions when sourcing IT suppliers. The GHG impact of 180 work orders has been already measured using the Delivery Carbon Footprint Calculator.
- Reusable model: The model has been designed for use with a large, complex IT portfolio with a mix of on-premises, cloud, co-located and remote compute resources. However, its reusable design means it can readily be adapted to other areas of AXA’s business in the future.