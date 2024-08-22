AXA UK & Ireland sets a new standard in CO2 accounting and reporting

Understanding GHG emissions from IT operations

AXA knew that a significant proportion of its GHG emissions was generated by its IT operations and was determined to minimize them. In addition to measuring Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its own IT estate, the company wanted to be able to better measure and manage Scope 3 emissions generated by supply chain partners, including IT service providers and hosting companies.

While AXA was able to take a snapshot of Scope 1 and 2 emissions at a given moment, it could not measure them in sufficient detail for internal and external GHG reporting. It lacked a robust model that would allow it to monitor actual changes in emissions over time, or to measure emissions generated by external consultancies working on AXA projects.

That changed when AXA engaged Cognizant as its managed services partner for its legacy IT estate, which included 300 platforms, applications and tools. In addition to its managed services, Cognizant offered a proven solution for granular, continuous GHG emissions monitoring and carbon accounting across the managed IT portfolio.