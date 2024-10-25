Cognizant logo
JSW MG Motor India creates an end-to-end customer journey

From pre-sales through production and service support, Cognizant delivered JSW MG Motor India with a complete business process solution using SAP and Adobe.

Automotive

India

Establish greenfield ERP and marketing platforms to achieve rapidly scalable and sustainable launch to Indian market

The challenge

As JSW MG Motor India (MG) prepared to launch its brand into the Indian market for the first time, establishing local operations from a standing start was a vast undertaking. MG needed to develop complete technical systems for vehicle manufacturing, inventory management, order processing and post-sales service, as well as a public-facing customer experience, and build a next-gen integrated marketing engagement platform.

The Indian automotive market is highly competitive, with many strong legacy-brands firmly in place. MG needed to build brand awareness fast and aimed at a unified customer experience with a clear brand narrative across online and offline consumer touchpoints to achieve consistent messaging. The company targeted hypergrowth to establish itself quickly in the Indian market or it would struggle to achieve long-term success.

With a view to building a cost-effective end-to-end operation, MG required a technology partner to design its fully integrated service, production pipeline and dealerships. By enabling this integration across marketing and vehicle order channels into the ERP, the company could minimize manual touchpoints and establish fast execution of order flows to achieve rapid production and vehicle delivery as well as smooth post-sale service processes.

Our approach

MG and Cognizant partnered early in the planning stages for the brand’s India launch. This market research offered time to establish a deep partnership and a clear understanding of the company’s plans and ambitions. Through a consulting-led approach, the partnership orchestrated a complete end-to-end business process built on SAP and Adobe platforms. 

By designing the entire business process workflow in the planning phase, MG would establish a highly streamlined technology foundation for its digital and physical operations, maximizing business efficiency and productivity from day one. The engagement focused on the core MG ERP backbone for Indian manufacturing built on SAP ECC, the brand marketing platform built for e-commerce journey on Adobe Experience Cloud and dealer business management on SAP DBM.

Manufacturing built on SAP ECC

As a greenfield operation, Cognizant needed to design and deliver a complete foundational installation of SAP ECC. This set the manufacturing bedrock for MG’s operations to meet the needs of the first model rolling off the production line in time for an aggressive launch campaign.

The SAP ECC required integration with parent company manufacturing engineering systems and logistics engineering systems, connecting the four key processes for vehicle manufacture—body shop, paint shop, general assembly line and final buyer. 

Customer experience built on Adobe

Using Adobe Experience Cloud for the marketing platform, Cognizant gave MG a website that operates as a fully integrated digital marketing tool. This holistic approach achieved deep integration across physical and digital touchpoints for a true omnichannel marketing system. Cognizant also ensured that the brand-driven approach for MG resonated with the target market, attracting the right customers to the brand.

Cognizant and MG curated a plan for the complete customer journey through the pre- and post-purchase lifecycle across brand and dealer websites, dubbed the MG Xperience Cloud. This resulted in a digital customer experience that felt as rich as walking into a physical showroom and customizing your own car.

The Adobe Analytics suite gives MG access to insights from all digital interactions with its brand and could deliver personalized experiences using Adobe Target. Adobe Campaign helped MG to nurture its online leads and then expand its post-launch reach using Adobe Audience Manager.

Post-sales lifecycle built in SAP DBM

Once JSW MG Motor’s customers purchased a vehicle, the invoicing, car services and warranty were facilitated by Cognizant through integration with a dealer business management (DBM) platform to connect manufacturing with the company’s new local network of 150 dealerships. This also required Cognizant’s local expertise to ensure JSW MG Motor systems were compliant with the new GST taxation requirements in India.

Unifying SAP and Adobe for a complete digital pipeline

While many business operations maintain manual processes to connect sales to production, Cognizant and MG designed a complete integration that gave it an efficiency edge in the market. From JSW MG Motor’s customer lifecycle perspective, Cognizant touches their customers’ lives in day-to-day activities, starting from pre-sales to attracting and helping them to choose their cars online. The MG Xperience Cloud offers customers a detailed ordering experience, allowing a dynamic selection of vehicle options. When an order is placed, all customizations flow into SAP ECC to ensure accurate and timely order management and fastest possible delivery times, meeting MG’s customer expectations. This seamless process provides a comprehensive end-to-end customer experience. Additionally, through SAP DBM, the dealership network efficiently manages all post-sales needs.

“We are extremely proud of Cognizant as a technology partner with JSW MG Motor India. I look forward to more ideas being generated and implemented through our joint innovation program.”

Manish Patel, CIO, JSW MG Motor India

Business outcomes

The MG launch was a tremendous success. All technical systems achieved scalability and robust performance while digital CX platforms surpassed traffic expectations. 

Online vehicle bookings on launch day surpassed those achieved offline, demonstrating the success of the digital campaign and the confidence customers had in the online order experience.

Surpassing the competition

Its first car in market, MG Hector, booked over 27,000 cars in just 45 days, achieving a sellout success. MG surpassed the results seen by established competitors in the same vehicle segment.

The deep digital experience enabled continuous customer satisfaction and robust sales engagement. The company was able to achieve a fully paperless car purchase journey, with delivery direct to home.

Since launch, Cognizant has deepened its MG partnership further, taking over ongoing support for SAP ECC and SAP DBM platforms to become the sole technology partner.

MG achieved its desire for hypergrowth at launch to become a strong brand in the Indian car market. This tested the scalability, efficiency and reliability of the customer experience and car production platforms, achieving strong performance efficiency that empowered MG’s success. The launch of the company’s first three vehicles in India have achieved sellout results and allowed for rapid expansion of MG dealerships.

About JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India Private Limited is an automobile manufacturer in India, which was established in 2019. Since 2023, it is a joint venture between the Shanghai-based Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor and Mumbai-based Indian multinational conglomerate JSW Group, which markets vehicles under the British MG marque. The company is headquartered at Gurgaon, India. https://www.mgmotor.co.in/