Case study
At a glance
Industry
Automotive
Location
India
Challenge
Establish greenfield ERP and marketing platforms to achieve rapidly scalable and sustainable launch to Indian market
Success Highlights
- 140+ dealer websites live within one month
- Scalable car launches that achieved “sold out” status in five minutes
- On day one of launch, concurrency touched 5,000 customers on the web platform with 3 million requests
- Integration of MG supply chain systems with SAP DBM system for improvement of ageing inventory, to find obsolete material, allow to make sales analysis, and take corrective actions and enable dealers with sufficient payment credit
Our approach
MG and Cognizant partnered early in the planning stages for the brand’s India launch. This market research offered time to establish a deep partnership and a clear understanding of the company’s plans and ambitions. Through a consulting-led approach, the partnership orchestrated a complete end-to-end business process built on SAP and Adobe platforms.
By designing the entire business process workflow in the planning phase, MG would establish a highly streamlined technology foundation for its digital and physical operations, maximizing business efficiency and productivity from day one. The engagement focused on the core MG ERP backbone for Indian manufacturing built on SAP ECC, the brand marketing platform built for e-commerce journey on Adobe Experience Cloud and dealer business management on SAP DBM.
Manufacturing built on SAP ECC
As a greenfield operation, Cognizant needed to design and deliver a complete foundational installation of SAP ECC. This set the manufacturing bedrock for MG’s operations to meet the needs of the first model rolling off the production line in time for an aggressive launch campaign.
The SAP ECC required integration with parent company manufacturing engineering systems and logistics engineering systems, connecting the four key processes for vehicle manufacture—body shop, paint shop, general assembly line and final buyer.
Customer experience built on Adobe
Using Adobe Experience Cloud for the marketing platform, Cognizant gave MG a website that operates as a fully integrated digital marketing tool. This holistic approach achieved deep integration across physical and digital touchpoints for a true omnichannel marketing system. Cognizant also ensured that the brand-driven approach for MG resonated with the target market, attracting the right customers to the brand.
Cognizant and MG curated a plan for the complete customer journey through the pre- and post-purchase lifecycle across brand and dealer websites, dubbed the MG Xperience Cloud. This resulted in a digital customer experience that felt as rich as walking into a physical showroom and customizing your own car.
The Adobe Analytics suite gives MG access to insights from all digital interactions with its brand and could deliver personalized experiences using Adobe Target. Adobe Campaign helped MG to nurture its online leads and then expand its post-launch reach using Adobe Audience Manager.
Post-sales lifecycle built in SAP DBM
Once JSW MG Motor’s customers purchased a vehicle, the invoicing, car services and warranty were facilitated by Cognizant through integration with a dealer business management (DBM) platform to connect manufacturing with the company’s new local network of 150 dealerships. This also required Cognizant’s local expertise to ensure JSW MG Motor systems were compliant with the new GST taxation requirements in India.
Unifying SAP and Adobe for a complete digital pipeline
While many business operations maintain manual processes to connect sales to production, Cognizant and MG designed a complete integration that gave it an efficiency edge in the market. From JSW MG Motor’s customer lifecycle perspective, Cognizant touches their customers’ lives in day-to-day activities, starting from pre-sales to attracting and helping them to choose their cars online. The MG Xperience Cloud offers customers a detailed ordering experience, allowing a dynamic selection of vehicle options. When an order is placed, all customizations flow into SAP ECC to ensure accurate and timely order management and fastest possible delivery times, meeting MG’s customer expectations. This seamless process provides a comprehensive end-to-end customer experience. Additionally, through SAP DBM, the dealership network efficiently manages all post-sales needs.
Business outcomes
The MG launch was a tremendous success. All technical systems achieved scalability and robust performance while digital CX platforms surpassed traffic expectations.
Online vehicle bookings on launch day surpassed those achieved offline, demonstrating the success of the digital campaign and the confidence customers had in the online order experience.
Surpassing the competition
Its first car in market, MG Hector, booked over 27,000 cars in just 45 days, achieving a sellout success. MG surpassed the results seen by established competitors in the same vehicle segment.
The deep digital experience enabled continuous customer satisfaction and robust sales engagement. The company was able to achieve a fully paperless car purchase journey, with delivery direct to home.
- SAP ECC alignment with taxation system as defined by the Government of India
- Automation of manual activity pertaining to sales of car on FIFO
- Implemented credit segment in SAP ECC to enable dealers to avail credit from MG on the basis of their credit score as per Indian banking systems