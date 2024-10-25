By designing the entire business process workflow in the planning phase, MG would establish a highly streamlined technology foundation for its digital and physical operations, maximizing business efficiency and productivity from day one. The engagement focused on the core MG ERP backbone for Indian manufacturing built on SAP ECC, the brand marketing platform built for e-commerce journey on Adobe Experience Cloud and dealer business management on SAP DBM.

Manufacturing built on SAP ECC

As a greenfield operation, Cognizant needed to design and deliver a complete foundational installation of SAP ECC. This set the manufacturing bedrock for MG’s operations to meet the needs of the first model rolling off the production line in time for an aggressive launch campaign.

The SAP ECC required integration with parent company manufacturing engineering systems and logistics engineering systems, connecting the four key processes for vehicle manufacture—body shop, paint shop, general assembly line and final buyer.

Customer experience built on Adobe

Using Adobe Experience Cloud for the marketing platform, Cognizant gave MG a website that operates as a fully integrated digital marketing tool. This holistic approach achieved deep integration across physical and digital touchpoints for a true omnichannel marketing system. Cognizant also ensured that the brand-driven approach for MG resonated with the target market, attracting the right customers to the brand.

Cognizant and MG curated a plan for the complete customer journey through the pre- and post-purchase lifecycle across brand and dealer websites, dubbed the MG Xperience Cloud. This resulted in a digital customer experience that felt as rich as walking into a physical showroom and customizing your own car.

The Adobe Analytics suite gives MG access to insights from all digital interactions with its brand and could deliver personalized experiences using Adobe Target. Adobe Campaign helped MG to nurture its online leads and then expand its post-launch reach using Adobe Audience Manager.

Post-sales lifecycle built in SAP DBM

Once JSW MG Motor’s customers purchased a vehicle, the invoicing, car services and warranty were facilitated by Cognizant through integration with a dealer business management (DBM) platform to connect manufacturing with the company’s new local network of 150 dealerships. This also required Cognizant’s local expertise to ensure JSW MG Motor systems were compliant with the new GST taxation requirements in India.

Unifying SAP and Adobe for a complete digital pipeline

While many business operations maintain manual processes to connect sales to production, Cognizant and MG designed a complete integration that gave it an efficiency edge in the market. From JSW MG Motor’s customer lifecycle perspective, Cognizant touches their customers’ lives in day-to-day activities, starting from pre-sales to attracting and helping them to choose their cars online. The MG Xperience Cloud offers customers a detailed ordering experience, allowing a dynamic selection of vehicle options. When an order is placed, all customizations flow into SAP ECC to ensure accurate and timely order management and fastest possible delivery times, meeting MG’s customer expectations. This seamless process provides a comprehensive end-to-end customer experience. Additionally, through SAP DBM, the dealership network efficiently manages all post-sales needs.