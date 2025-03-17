The Football Association transforms revenue management with a unified payments platform

The challenge

The Football Association (The FA) is the governing body for professional and amateur football in England. It is responsible for stewarding the rules of the game, the values of English football and a common code of conduct. A strategic priority is to develop and grow the game, ensuring everyone can access and play football, with the goal of making ”Football for All” throughout England.

The FA encompasses the association itself, 116 professional football clubs and a network of County FAs (CFAs) who oversee the professional and grassroots game in their region. The FA, clubs and CFAs generate revenue from more than 60 different streams—including membership fees, pitch bookings, stadium tours and fines—collected via invoicing, online payments and sometimes in cash.