The Football Association transforms revenue management with a unified payments platform

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Media & Entertainment
Location
United Kingdom
Challenge
Modernize and streamline payments processes for The FA and 50 County FAs to eliminate manual work and improve revenue visibility.
Success Highlights
- Payments solution delivered to more than 50 football organizations
- 666,742 transactions worth £84.3 million handled in the latest season
- Around 500 hours of manual work saved each year for finance professionals
Our approach
This was a complex project involving many stakeholders from The FA, clubs and more than 50 CFAs. It started with an assessment of The FA’s existing payments ecosystem and a market evaluation of potential payment gateways to shortlist solutions that would meet the evolving needs of The FA and its members.
With a new gateway selected, the project involved working closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver a streamlined, automated payments-as-service (PaaS) platform that accelerates revenue recognition and removes the need for inefficient manual input.
Business outcomes
This payments transformation has had a tangible impact at all levels of football administration in England—from The FA’s collection of fines to grassroots teams collecting payments for pitch bookings. The combination of a single, unified payments platform and automated workflows means payments are automatically reconciled, freeing up time for finance professionals, improving forecasting ability and accelerating revenue recognition for the FA and its stakeholder organizations. The Cognizant-delivered solution also offers the flexibility to add new payments innovations in the future as The FA and its stakeholders’ needs evolve.
Specific outcomes have included:
- Payments solution delivered in nine months to over 50 organizations, providing automated transactions, digital invoicing, improved recordkeeping and increased visibility into revenue.
- Enhanced revenue forecasting and debt management as well as reconciliation, audit controls and time savings for The FA and County FA finance officers.
- 666,742 transactions routed through the platform PaaS or payment gateway solution in the most recent season, representing £84.3 million in revenue.
- Estimated savings of 500 manual hours per year thanks to a unified payments framework replacing manual processes across all touchpoints from invoicing through to reconciliation.
- Improved employee satisfaction thanks to the elimination of manual work.
About The Football Association
The Football Association is the governing body for football in England. For more information, visit www.thefa.com.