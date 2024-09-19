Case study
At a glance
Industry
Media & Entertainment
Location
United Kingdom
Challenge
Deliver a large-scale digital transformation to enable The FA to engage in a personalized way with the millions of people who participate in football in England.
Success Highlights
- Active accounts grew from 1.4 million to 6.1 million—a 335% increase
- 9.5 million user interactions in year one—exceeding the target by 250%
- Record 94% customer satisfaction rating achieved within 12 months
Our approach
Cognizant implemented a full business engineering program, combining data modernization and digital consumer products to provide a continuous, accurate and data-driven view of football participation in England.
More than 250 Cognizant associates were embedded within The FA, working as one with its internal teams. The partnership has delivered many end-to-end digital experiences, built using insights from user research that enables The FA to engage with audiences in new ways:
Englandfootball.com
The FA’s direct-to-fan brand and the home of English football online. Its rewards program, My England Football, connects commercial partners to fans and delights them with offers and opportunities.
FA Women & Girls
A digital product designed to increase the participation of women and girls in football by sharing engaging content and signposting opportunities to play football for girls of any background and/or ability.
Matchday by England Football
An app that helps grassroots teams orchestrate a football game from a smart device on match day. It allows players, parents, referees and managers to connect centrally, pick a team, determine a formation, share the game venue and timings, take payments and ensure players are registered with The FA and are not under any disciplinary sanctions.
England Supporters Club
A knowledge-sharing hub for fans of the stadium experience, helping facilitate travel, ballots and ticketing news for England matches worldwide.
Data platform
To further The FA’s aim to be a data-driven organization, we built a robust data analytics platform on Microsoft Azure Synapse together with a set of data products to enable business users to better understand the data and produce reports as needed. This platform creates a strong foundation for future analytics use cases across all The FA’s business lines.
Business outcomes
As a result of Cognizant’s ongoing digital transformation partnership with The FA, its mantra of ‘Football for All’ is reflected and realized through a digital-first, inclusive football experience. The digital engagement program has exceeded key objectives in multiple areas, including:
- Englandfootball.com comprehensively exceeded year one expectations, registering 9.5 million user interactions against a target of 3.8 million.
- Matchday by England Football now boasts 541,000 weekly users, making it the biggest app serving the affiliated game. Around 30,000 clubs have set up accounts to take payments from over 80,000 players—double the expected target, saving hours of effort every week.
- The England Supporters Club has set records on all KPIs, including increased engagement (1.1 million page views), 118,000 users and a 25% increase in youth registration for England Supporters Club and ticket sales.
- Fan engagement with these digital products has seen the number of active accounts engaging with The FA grow from 1.4 million to 6.1 million—an increase of 335%.
- Customer satisfaction: As a result of its digital transformation, The FA’s customer satisfaction ratings surged from 71% to 94% within 12 months—a record high for the organization.