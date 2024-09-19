The FA orchestrates the development of football and its players, with a mission to deliver ‘Football for All’. However, to do this effectively, it must interact with all the communities that engage with football in England—including county FAs, fans, players, clubs, organizers, referees and coaches.

With shifts in consumer and broadcaster behavior changing football at all levels, The FA wanted to use data-driven insights and capabilities to enable deeper and more real-time engagement with participants of the game.

This deeper engagement would form part of a holistic digital transformation program that not only expands football’s reach, but streamlines its backbone operations to connect football across England—while embedding digital innovation across The FA’s core operational infrastructure.

Accomplishing this would require a reimagining of The FA’s technology ecosystem, which comprised a disparate range of products and platforms—some over 10 years old. The FA needed in-depth expertise and guidance on this journey and appointed Cognizant as its official digital transformation partner for the long term.