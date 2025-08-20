The initial migration would include approximately 157,000 existing Medicare Advantage members, plus an additional 25% net new membership expected during the AEP for plan year 2025. We would also be migrating about 150,000 Medicare supplement plan members.

Experienced project management and seamless data migration and integration would be critical to avoid any service interruption to members and the business. Working with the Blue Cross NC operations team, we created a comprehensive schedule and checklist to follow during each environment build. This checklist helped mitigate installation challenges.

We developed a Batch Beneficiary Eligibility Query (BEQ) and a Daily Transaction Reply Report (DTRR) tool. These macro-based file creation tools replicated CMS responses. Our teams used these extensively in development and testing phases before establishing connectivity with CMS. We also did extensive testing in lower environments around EAM and Facets basic configuration. We then tailored the baseline configuration by incorporating user feedback.

Leveraging built-in EAM and Facets capabilities for seamless business continuity

Working together, Cognizant and Blue Cross NC teams took steps to ensure the migration to Facets and EAM would be transparent to members and seamless for operations. These included loading 36 months of membership history into EAM to support business continuity and manage retroactive enrollment changes. We also loaded catch-up data from legacy systems after the initial migration by using EAM’s electronic application file (EAF) TC00 and CMS DTRR.

Member IDs and Rx IDs were seamlessly migrated from the legacy systems to EAM and Facets, with new ID cards and explanatory letters promptly created and sent so there was no impact on continuity of care. EAM and Facets enabled mass submission of the Rx ID changes to CMS by submitting TC72 files for the entire migrated membership.

As a further safeguard to ensure all current and legacy data was captured, our joint teams performed dual maintenance between the legacy and new core systems for 18 months after the seamless transition to EAM and Facets.