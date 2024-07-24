Health plan streamlines accreditation process with CareAdvance

Our client, Physicians Health Plan (PHP), elected to earn the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation for case management to help improve operating efficiencies through evidence-based best practices. PHP would complete a gap analysis and identify improvement areas for each of its members. Earning NCQA accreditation would also showcase the quality of PHP's programs and align its goals to case management practices across the country.

Working with a consultant, PHP learned its case management documentation methodology did not meet NCQA requirements. As prerequisite to the accreditation, PHP would have to implement a new case management system and create a new complex case management (CCM) program.



Minimal time and resources

PHP set a very tight deadline for these projects so its case managers could become familiar with the new systems and program details before the NCQA look-back period began. However, PHP is a lean organization with few additional resources for implementing the new system and program.