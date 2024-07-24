Health plan streamlines accreditation process with CareAdvance

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Location
US
Challenge
Meeting accreditation agency requirements
Products and Services
TriZetto Clinical CareAdvance
Success Highlights
- Achieved early go-live date and came in 16% under budget
- Optimized processes
- Received NCQA accreditation
Our approach
PHP accepted Cognizant’s proposal for a six-month agile implementation of the TriZetto® Clinical CareAdvance® Case Management module and its standard assessments, which meet NCQA requirements out of the box. Using our agile implementation methodology, PHP and Cognizant teams achieved an early go-live date, beating the already short timeline by 19%.
Because the implementation was completed ahead of schedule, PHP case managers spent additional time working with NCQA consultants to perform three mock chart review sessions before the start of the NCQA look-back period. This was invaluable, enabling the PHP clinical team to incorporate recommendations from the chart reviews prior to the NCQA survey. "Cognizant's team was focused and engaged to ensure we met our project metrics. Post go-live, Cognizant was very responsive in assisting us to improve workflow processes," said Kellie Banko, Manager, Case & Disease Management, PHP.
Business outcomes
PHP had already implemented the TriZetto Clinical CareAdvance Utilization Management (UM) module. CareAdvance modules integrate with PHP's core administration platform, TriZetto Facets which shares real-time claims, benefits and membership details with CareAdvance UM and CM to enrich collaboration between our client's UM and CM departments.
In addition to the cearly go-live date and coming in under budget by more than 16%, the CareAdvance Case Management implementation has enabled PHP to:
- Automate identification campaigns that enable PHP to target at-risk populations
- Conduct systematic, patient-centered NCQA-compliant assessments
- Monitor a patient's progress to track care planning goals to maintain or improve member health and wellness
- Standardize complex case management enrollment, documentation, processes and reporting
- Enable case managers to manage members between care settings and ensure access to qualified, evidence-based case management programs
PHP's new case management processes help the team anticipate the needs of its members and populations and engage them proactively to improve health outcomes. These new processes also led to the client receiving NCQA accreditation for case management.