<h5><b>Media and Entertainment case study</b></h5>
The Football Association levels up football education with digital learning hub

Cognizant creates a personalized learning experience for participants at all levels of football—helping The FA achieve its goal of making football education in England more accessible, inclusive and representative.

<h3 class="m-0 pb-1"><b>At a glance</b></h3>
<p><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Industry<br> </b></span>Media and Entertainment</p> <p><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Location</b><br> </span><span style="line-height: 26.0px;">United Kingdom</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom: 0; line-height: 26.0px;"><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Challenge</b></span></p> <p>Transform the England Football Learning hub into a welcoming, inclusive destination for coaches at all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite.</p>
<p><b><span class="text-accent1-light">Success Highlights</span></b><br> </p> <ul> <li><b>74% </b>increase in average monthly page views</li> <li><b>640,000</b> new enrollments for football education</li> <li><b>180 days</b> of effort saved annually through automation</li> </ul>
The challenge

The England Football Association (The FA) is the governing body for football in England, overseeing everything from the grassroots game to the English Premier League and the national teams. A key aim is to ensure that participants such as players, coaches and referees are fully trained in the game’s rules and values, and that training is available to everyone who wants to become a coach or advance their coaching career.

Previously, The FA conducted 100% of its training in person, but that approach was increasingly out of step with modern expectations of digital content and self-directed online learning. An online education platform had brought some training modules online, but it could be hard to navigate, education pathways were linear and prescriptive, and it was not fully accessible and inclusive.

Leveling up football education to ensure “Football for All”

The FA planned a comprehensive leveling-up of its online learning hub as part of its wider digital transformation strategy. This initiative aimed to attract a diverse audience, including those from underrepresented groups, to participate in the game. By making its learning content accessible to more people, The FA hoped to bring the game to a wider range of communities and realize its vision of “Football for All.” As The FA’s digital transformation partner, Cognizant was privileged to lead this project.

<h3><span class="text-accent2-dark"><b>Our approach</b></span></h3> <p>Our aim was to deliver an education hub which made learners feel welcome, valued and engaged—where the learning experience is meaningful, enjoyable and collaborative, and where learners are in control of their own learning path and progression. At the same time, we aimed to realize technology innovations driving extensive reusability for The FA by leveraging software assets and a digital platform that were already in use in its organization.</p> <p class="mb-0 pb-1">Key principles we used to design and deliver the project included:</p>
<p><b>Inclusive and learner-centered<br> </b>The new hub had to be welcoming and intuitive for all users, no matter their gender, background or ability. We involved users at all stages of the project, iterating on the functionality and look and feel based on their feedback. Enhancements and improvements continue to be delivered iteratively, based partly on user behavior insights gained from site analytics, brought to life with intuitive Microsoft PowerBI reports.</p> <p><b>Tailored to learning preferences</b><br> Different people learn in different ways, so we designed the hub to allow users to construct their own personalized, non-linear learning journeys. This meant making content easy to find for those building their own learning path, and providing content in different formats, from deep-dive videos to quizzes and bite-size pieces.</p>
<p class="pt-1"><b>Personalized and intelligent<br> </b>We designed the hub to respond intelligently and helpfully to each unique visitor. It learns and develops as the user interacts and explores, surfacing more relevant content as it discovers the learner’s preferences, background, learning context and goals.</p> <p><b>Collaborative and supportive</b><br> A “LinkedIn for coaches” feature allows coaches to create and share their own profile to find opportunities and build their professional networks. In a private section of their profile, learners can bookmark and share content, track their progress, access supporting materials, talk to the FA community and get expert guidance on their learning journey.<br> </p> <p><b>Visually impactful</b><br> We designed a new look and feel to reflect the inclusive, accessible and empowering values of the hub. Distinctive branding elements make it a destination in its own right while remaining true to the England Football brand, values and ethos.&nbsp;<br> </p> <p><b>Cost-effective</b><br> We sought to leverage existing technology platforms and software components wherever possible, allowing The FA to benefit from extensive reuse. The hub leverages the same Sitecore content management system (CMS) as the England Football website, allowing The FA to deliver a rich array of easily found content to both sites.&nbsp;<br> </p>
"The FA is committed to driving positive change both within the game and in wider society. The Learning Hub is an example of how we are living that commitment—providing an accessible and inclusive digital space to support everyone in English football to achieve their full potential. We needed the Learning Hub to offer a world-class digital experience, and that is what Cognizant has delivered—and continues to deliver—as our long-term digital transformation partner." --

Lucy Pearson, Head of Education, The FA
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;"> <b><span class="text-primary">Business outcomes</span></b></span></h3> <p>The FA had high expectations for the England Football Learning hub, setting key performance indicators (KPIs) on a wide range of metrics including new site visits, interactions, page views, dwell time (on the hub and within each content asset), returning visitors, enrollments and revenue generation. One month post launch, the hub had already begun to exceed expectations for learner engagement, with newly automated processes also delivering significant annual time savings.</p> <p>Specific outcomes included:</p> <ul> <li>74% increase in average monthly page views (2,022% of target) after one month</li> <li>132% increase in new site visits</li> <li>188% increase in returning visitors</li> <li>36% increase in user dwell time on the hub</li> <li>5.5 million increase in interactions on the hub (141% of target)</li> <li>640,000 learners registered for educational content</li> <li>68.35% of video starts complete the video</li> <li>280 person hours saved annually through a new email automation process</li> <li>180 days of manual effort saved annually through automation to remove duplicated effort</li> </ul>
A welcoming, inclusive home for coaches at all levels of football

The England Football Learning hub has transformed the delivery of football education at every level, from grassroots to the professional game. Participants of all genders, backgrounds and abilities find it a welcoming, inclusive place to spend time, offering engaging and valuable content tailored to their own role, level and learning preferences. Interactive, personalized content and the “LinkedIn for coaches” feature elevate it from a website into a supportive home for coaches at all levels of the game. From beginners to seasoned professionals, the England Football Learning supports personal development while furthering The FA’s mission to enable “Football for All”.

74% --

increase in average monthly page views

640,000

new enrollments for football education

180 days

of manual effort saved annually

About The FA

The England Football Association is the governing body for football in England. For more information, visit www.thefa.com.

