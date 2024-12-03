The Football Association levels up football education with digital learning hub

The challenge

The England Football Association (The FA) is the governing body for football in England, overseeing everything from the grassroots game to the English Premier League and the national teams. A key aim is to ensure that participants such as players, coaches and referees are fully trained in the game’s rules and values, and that training is available to everyone who wants to become a coach or advance their coaching career.

Previously, The FA conducted 100% of its training in person, but that approach was increasingly out of step with modern expectations of digital content and self-directed online learning. An online education platform had brought some training modules online, but it could be hard to navigate, education pathways were linear and prescriptive, and it was not fully accessible and inclusive.