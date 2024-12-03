The Football Association levels up football education with digital learning hub

<h5><b>Media and Entertainment case study</b></h5>
data-xy-axis-lg:null; data-xy-axis-md:50% 0%; data-xy-axis-sm:56% 0%
<h3 class="m-0 pb-1"><b>At a glance</b></h3>
<p><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Industry<br> </b></span>Media and Entertainment</p> <p><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Location</b><br> </span><span style="line-height: 26.0px;">United Kingdom</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom: 0; line-height: 26.0px;"><span class="text-accent1-light"><b>Challenge</b></span></p> <p>Transform the England Football Learning hub into a welcoming, inclusive destination for coaches at all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite.</p>
<p><b><span class="text-accent1-light">Success Highlights</span></b><br> </p> <ul> <li><b>74% </b>increase in average monthly page views</li> <li><b>640,000</b> new enrollments for football education</li> <li><b>180 days</b> of effort saved annually through automation</li> </ul>
<h3><span class="text-accent2-dark"><b>Our approach</b></span></h3> <p>Our aim was to deliver an education hub which made learners feel welcome, valued and engaged—where the learning experience is meaningful, enjoyable and collaborative, and where learners are in control of their own learning path and progression. At the same time, we aimed to realize technology innovations driving extensive reusability for The FA by leveraging software assets and a digital platform that were already in use in its organization.</p> <p class="mb-0 pb-1">Key principles we used to design and deliver the project included:</p>
<p><b>Inclusive and learner-centered<br> </b>The new hub had to be welcoming and intuitive for all users, no matter their gender, background or ability. We involved users at all stages of the project, iterating on the functionality and look and feel based on their feedback. Enhancements and improvements continue to be delivered iteratively, based partly on user behavior insights gained from site analytics, brought to life with intuitive Microsoft PowerBI reports.</p> <p><b>Tailored to learning preferences</b><br> Different people learn in different ways, so we designed the hub to allow users to construct their own personalized, non-linear learning journeys. This meant making content easy to find for those building their own learning path, and providing content in different formats, from deep-dive videos to quizzes and bite-size pieces.</p>
<p class="pt-1"><b>Personalized and intelligent<br> </b>We designed the hub to respond intelligently and helpfully to each unique visitor. It learns and develops as the user interacts and explores, surfacing more relevant content as it discovers the learner’s preferences, background, learning context and goals.</p> <p><b>Collaborative and supportive</b><br> A “LinkedIn for coaches” feature allows coaches to create and share their own profile to find opportunities and build their professional networks. In a private section of their profile, learners can bookmark and share content, track their progress, access supporting materials, talk to the FA community and get expert guidance on their learning journey.<br> </p> <p><b>Visually impactful</b><br> We designed a new look and feel to reflect the inclusive, accessible and empowering values of the hub. Distinctive branding elements make it a destination in its own right while remaining true to the England Football brand, values and ethos. <br> </p> <p><b>Cost-effective</b><br> We sought to leverage existing technology platforms and software components wherever possible, allowing The FA to benefit from extensive reuse. The hub leverages the same Sitecore content management system (CMS) as the England Football website, allowing The FA to deliver a rich array of easily found content to both sites. <br> </p>
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;"> <b><span class="text-primary">Business outcomes</span></b></span></h3> <p>The FA had high expectations for the England Football Learning hub, setting key performance indicators (KPIs) on a wide range of metrics including new site visits, interactions, page views, dwell time (on the hub and within each content asset), returning visitors, enrollments and revenue generation. One month post launch, the hub had already begun to exceed expectations for learner engagement, with newly automated processes also delivering significant annual time savings.</p> <p>Specific outcomes included:</p> <ul> <li>74% increase in average monthly page views (2,022% of target) after one month</li> <li>132% increase in new site visits</li> <li>188% increase in returning visitors</li> <li>36% increase in user dwell time on the hub</li> <li>5.5 million increase in interactions on the hub (141% of target)</li> <li>640,000 learners registered for educational content</li> <li>68.35% of video starts complete the video</li> <li>280 person hours saved annually through a new email automation process</li> <li>180 days of manual effort saved annually through automation to remove duplicated effort</li> </ul>
<h3><span class="text-primary">Related case studies</span></h3>