SAP Human Experience Management Services

Our HCM-focused consulting services help you unlock your HR function's potential and drive transformative change. We help businesses optimize processes, implement industry-specific solutions, reduce costs, assess maturity, design roadmaps and enhance user experiences through next gen technologies like chatbots, AI and ML. Our diverse pricing models such as pay-per-use and outcome-based pricing give customers the flexibility to choose what suits their businesses best.
Prepare and design
With our 4i framework for human-centric design, businesses receive a clear roadmap that encompasses cost analysis, business impact and project timelines. This plan empowers the collaborative development of MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) with clients in just four weeks.
Our 4i framework inspires businesses to explore emerging technologies, ideate innovative solutions, innovate through digital transformation and illustrate customized digital solutions using SAP SuccessFactors.
Our HR process assessment, harmonization and automation services are designed for transformation while our competency frameworks, career architectures and target operating models enhance organizational efficiency and effectiveness.
Streamline HR operations with our Partner Managed Cloud
Reduce your operating costs and free up staff to focus on core business responsibilities with our pay-per-use Partner Managed Cloud. You can offload time-consuming and recurring tasks by leveraging our HCM shared services framework, HCM Center of Excellence Design and HCM Business Process Outsourcing services. We will also help you host your SuccessFactors instance in our Partner Managed Cloud to provide a true pay-per-use model.
Automate HR processes with AI for effortless operations
- HR Chatbot—Improve employee experiences by reducing mundane administrative tasks. Emily, our proprietary HR chatbot, seamlessly integrates with SuccessFactors to save employees time by automating routine tasks such as applying for leave requests and training programs with easy-to-use messaging and voice functions.
- IntelliHire—Automate the hire-to-onboard process using an AI-enabled HR solution that offers capabilities such as facial recognition for authentication, bot-based proficiency assessments and more. Learn more.
Delivering cloud HR excellence
Cognizant's talent in a box accelerator enables quick and efficient deployment of SuccessFactors using industry best practices and standards. It leverages common standard processes, creates a global template and ensures scalability. With an accelerated six-week implementation timeframe, clients can achieve a faster ROI, faster turnaround and a lower total cost of ownership.
Accelerate time to market with our industry solutions
- SuccessFactors for universities—Fast-track your HCM transformation by 20% to 30% through predefined academic and faculty organizational models, custom university reporting and pay spine models to address requirements like unique reporting hierarchies, academic and professorial pay structures and public sector accountability—factors that often prolong the implementation time of a SAP SuccessFactors solution.
- SuccessFactors for retail and quick service restaurants (QSRs)—Cognizant’s SuccessFactors template for QSRs tackles workforce challenges to enhance store-level efficiency and reduce staffing time. This enables your business to optimize manpower utilization, provide visibility into staff capacity, improve collaboration and make decisions faster for more effective analysis and better overall management.
