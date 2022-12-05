Rob Vatter Executive Vice President, Enterprise Platform Services

Rob Vatter, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Platform Services, is an accomplished Technology Services Executive who excels in blending strategic vision with tactical execution in order to achieve business agendas. He has worked in depth at transitioning companies through periods of change.

Rob has 30+ years in services and technology working with premier brands such as AT&T, HP, Atos and Altran. In his latest position, he was CEO of Altran—North America, the world’s largest engineering services company.

Rob joined Cognizant in June of 2019 and calls Rhode Island his home.

He received his undergraduate in Business Management from Hartwick College and a Professional Management degree from Harvard Business School.