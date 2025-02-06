Benjamin Wiener

<p>Ben Wiener leads strategy, solutions, partnerships, and delivery for Cognizant’s digital and customer experience services, bringing a human-centric lens to experience transformation. Leveraging creativity, data, platforms, and AI, Ben helps clients elevate their digital products, commerce experiences, and customer service processes to match the ever-increasing expectations of all stakeholders.</p> <p>Ben began his career as an unpaid intern at WongDoody, a US-based, full-service creative and consumer insights agency, where he advanced through the ranks and became CEO in 2005. In 2018, WongDoody was acquired by Infosys and Ben continued in his role as CEO, while assuming leadership of the broader Infosys experience practice. There, he oversaw the acquisition and integration of several agencies and consultancies across Europe, Asia and Australia, as well as the launch of five design studios in India, bringing global scale and innovative talent models to clients around the world.</p> <p>Ben holds a Bachelor of Arts in film theory from the University of Chicago.</p>