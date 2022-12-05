Surya Gummadi Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas

Surya Gummadi is President of Cognizant Americas, responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of Cognizant’s business in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. Additionally, he is responsible for the global large deals team.

During his more than 20-year career at Cognizant, Surya has distinguished himself as a passionate, goal-oriented, client-centric leader and team builder, helping to drive business growth and strategy.

Prior to being appointed President of the Americas, Surya served as senior vice president of Cognizant’s Global Health Sciences organization where he led 80,000 professionals dedicated to serving the needs of providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, biotech and biopharma organizations, and medical device companies.

Surya successfully led Cognizant’s acquisition of TriZetto, the largest in the company’s history, and its commercial integration. He also spearheaded the Global Health Sciences go-to-market strategy, product road maps and the digitization agenda, leading multiple client accounts in large transformational projects.

Surya grew up in Hyderabad, India, and holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He moved to the United States in 2003.