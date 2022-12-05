Ganesh Ayyar Executive Vice President and President, Intuitive Operations and Automation

Ganesh Ayyar is Executive Vice President and President of Intuitive Operations and Automation. In this role, he provides business process services, automation services and platform services to 200+ clients through 75,000+ associates across 25+ countries.

Previously, Ganesh was the CEO of Mphasis (a global IT services company listed in India) for eight years, from 2009 to 2017. He was recognized as the CEO of the Year in 2016 by CEO Connections for his successful track record of transformation initiatives and market value enhancements. The Blackstone Group Inc. bought a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016, marking one of the largest investments in an India-listed company.

Prior to Mphasis, Ganesh spent nearly two decades with Hewlett-Packard. He rose through the ranks, holding a variety of leadership roles across multiple geographies. Ganesh’s views on the role of corporate culture, talent and process in digital transformation are well documented.