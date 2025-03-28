<p>Lance Kwasniewski has over 30 years of leadership experience in the construction, industrial equipment and services industries. Lance’s career with Belcan has spanned 27 years of progressively increasing responsibility, advancing from business development to engineering leadership positions, culminating in his appointment as CEO in 2015.</p> <p>Under his leadership at Belcan, revenue grew from $450 million to $1.1 billion, and the EBITDA margin percentage doubled. The company significantly expanded its global presence, entering eight new countries. He also spearheaded strategic transformation through 17 acquisitions, two minority technology investments and two divestitures. He drove exceptional results in customer and employee satisfaction, achieving a 98% favorable customer rating, a 96% employee satisfaction rate and a 96% favorable rating on Glassdoor, using Belcan’s Purpose & Principles as the compass.</p> <p>Lance holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Program. He has previously served on the board of the American Red Cross, and he currently serves on the board of governors for the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) as well as the board of directors for AIM MRO and Rhinestahl.</p>