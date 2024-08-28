Rajesh Varrier

EVP and Global Head of Operations

Rajesh Varrier is Cognizant’s EVP and Global Head of Operations. He will be appointed as Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, assuming the role October 1. In these roles, Rajesh's responsibilities will include operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning, India leadership council, expansion in India and other key responsibilities. Importantly, he will provide regional leadership for Cognizant's India-based associates, with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programs, and representing the company as we execute our growth plan across India.

Prior to joining Cognizant in September 2024, Rajesh served as EVP, Head of Global Services and Infosys Americas, as well as Global Head of Infosys’ Digital and Microsoft businesses. Previous roles at Infosys included SVP of Digital Experience and the Microsoft business. Prior to that, Rajesh was CIO and Digital Officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Rajesh holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and a postgraduate degree in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai.