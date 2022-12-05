Jatin Dalal is Cognizant’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his role, Jatin oversees the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury and internal audit, corporate development investor relations and enterprise risk management functions.

Prior to joining Cognizant in December 2023, Jatin served as President and CFO of Wipro, a publicly traded multinational technology services and consulting company, a position he assumed after serving as CFO from 2015 to 2019. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Wipro, including CFO, IT Business from 2011 to 2015. He also led Wipro Ventures, Wipro’s $300 million strategic investment arm focused on investing in early- to mid-stage startups. Jatin joined Wipro in 2002 from the General Electric Company, where he began his career in 1999.

He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Chartered Management Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. Jatin is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Jatin holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Surat, India. He also has a postgraduate diploma in business administration with a specialization in finance and international business from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, India.