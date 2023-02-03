<p>Ravi Kumar S was appointed CEO of Cognizant in January 2023. In his role as CEO, Ravi sets the strategic direction of the company, promotes Cognizant’s client-first culture, and focuses on ensuring sustainable growth and driving long-term shareholder value.</p> <p>He is a highly accomplished technology industry executive with experience in transforming businesses. In 2026, he was included in the Time100 AI list for the second consecutive year, recognizing him among the world's most influential leaders, innovators and thinkers shaping the future of artificial intelligence.</p> <p>Prior to Cognizant, Ravi served as President of Infosys from 2016 to 2022, where he led the global services organization across all industry segments and served as Chairman of the Board of Infosys BPM Ltd. Previously, he was the Group Head for the Insurance, Healthcare, and Cards and Payments unit, and led the Global Delivery organization where he built the Oracle and CRM practices.</p> <p>Before joining Infosys, Ravi served in positions of increasing responsibility at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Cambridge Technology Partners, Oracle and Sapient (now Publicis Sapient). The early part of his career was spent as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center of India.</p> <p>Ravi is a member of the board of directors of TransUnion and the board of governors of New York Academy of Sciences. He is the Chair of the AI working committee of the US Chamber of Commerce, and on their board of directors. He is also on the Board of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).</p> <p>He holds an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, India.</p>