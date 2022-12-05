Manoj Mehta is the Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), representing Cognizant’s commercial and delivery interests in Northern, Central, and Southern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom and Ireland. In this role, Manoj is responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of Cognizant’s business across EMEA.

Manoj joined Cognizant in 2005 and has held various commercial and technology roles, most recently leading the global large deals team. In addition, Manoj has served as the Global Head of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things, interim Head of Global Growth Markets and various commercial leadership roles in Continental Europe and Benelux.

Before joining Cognizant, Manoj was an Executive Consultant for Conclusion NV, a consulting organization based in The Netherlands, and a Client Partner at HCL.

Manoj holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Pune.