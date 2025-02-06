  1. About Cognizant
Sandra Notardonato
<h1><span class="h3">Sandra Notardonato</span></h1> <h5>Head of Global Partnership Development and Influencer Relations</h5>
<p>Sandra Notardonato manages Cognizant’s global partner ecosystem, third-party advisors, and industry analyst relations. Prior to joining Cognizant in July 2023, Sandra was a vice president at Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory firm. She was the lead IT services analyst in the Invest division, focused on the investment community&nbsp;and a keynote speaker at Gartner’s signature events. Her research coverage spanned the IT services industry, including consulting, enterprise application services, infrastructure managed services, and business process services. &nbsp;</p> <p>Previous to Gartner, Sandra held equity analyst positions at Robert W. Baird, Adams Harkness &amp; Hill (now Canaccord Genuity) and William Blair. She was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a top analyst in her sector for stock selection, and StarMine for forecasting accuracy.&nbsp;Sandra has also contributed to discussions on technology and income equality as part of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.</p> <p>Sandra holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Loyola University&nbsp;Chicago.</p>
