<p>Sandra Notardonato manages Cognizant’s global partner ecosystem, third-party advisors, and industry analyst relations. Prior to joining Cognizant in July 2023, Sandra was a vice president at Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory firm. She was the lead IT services analyst in the Invest division, focused on the investment community and a keynote speaker at Gartner’s signature events. Her research coverage spanned the IT services industry, including consulting, enterprise application services, infrastructure managed services, and business process services. </p> <p>Previous to Gartner, Sandra held equity analyst positions at Robert W. Baird, Adams Harkness & Hill (now Canaccord Genuity) and William Blair. She was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a top analyst in her sector for stock selection, and StarMine for forecasting accuracy. Sandra has also contributed to discussions on technology and income equality as part of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.</p> <p>Sandra holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Loyola University Chicago.</p>