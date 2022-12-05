Annadurai Elango (Anna) Executive Vice President, Core Technologies and Insights

As Executive Vice President of Core Technologies and Insights, Annadurai Elango leads the end-to-end value chain across strategy, offerings, solutions, partnerships, capabilities, and delivery of Cloud, Infrastructure, Workplace Experience, Cyber Security, Data, Analytics, and IoT practices. Anna also directs Cognizant's HyperScaler Cloud Business Groups (Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud).

Anna joined Cognizant in August 2016. Prior to that, he played various leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services for over 26 years. His previous roles include Group Head of IT Infrastructure services practice, 360-degree strategic partnerships, Regional Sales, Presales, and Delivery in the US, UK, Europe, and APAC. Anna is passionate about solving customers’ business problems by innovatively applying technology, automation, and delivery models.

Anna attended the Executive Leadership Program at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University, India.