Thea Hayden

<p>As CMO, Thea is responsible for Cognizant's global marketing strategy and execution across brand, creative, digital, events and sponsorships, thought leadership, communications and field marketing. She leads an integrated team focused on connecting with clients and driving the brand credibility and consideration that will accelerate growth.</p> <p>Outcome-driven and people-focused, Thea is passionate about storytelling and marketing that engages audiences, changes perception, generates demand and drives sales pipeline. With over 25 years of marketing experience, she is known for her ability to solve problems, inspire top-performing teams, deliver award-winning work and translate business requirements into impactful communications strategies.</p> <p>Before joining Cognizant in 2020, Thea held a variety of leadership positions at Dell Technologies, where she was part of the fast-growing enterprise technology team and a key member of the marketing integration team following the EMC acquisition. Before joining Dell, Thea was director of marketing communications at Compellent, where she led the team through a successful IPO and acquisition. Prior to Compellent, Thea was a consultant, working with marketing agencies, start-ups and large-scale technology companies where she perfected her ability to manage both the big picture and deliver down to the last detail.</p> <p>Thea has a degree in English literature from the University of Utah and enjoys reading, skiing and spending time with her family.</p>