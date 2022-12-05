Anil Cheriyan Executive Vice President, Strategy and Technology

Anil Cheriyan is Cognizant’s Executive Vice President, Strategy and Technology. Overseeing all aspects of Corporate Strategy, Global IT and Global Security, Anil is responsible for Cognizant’s strategy, alliances and business development, and for strengthening the company’s global IT and security capabilities.

Prior to joining Cognizant in August 2020, Anil served as the U.S. Presidential Appointee in charge of Technology Transformation Services, with a mission to improve people’s lives through technology. Working closely with the White House, agency leadership and the Federal CIO, he drove the technology transformation agenda across the U.S. federal government, accelerating the transformation of several agencies with industry-leading talent in AI, cloud, digital platforms, data and analytics, identity and citizen experience.

Prior to his government role, Anil launched Phase IV Ventures, a consulting and advisory firm, advising banks, technology firms and late-stage growth startups. Before that, he served as EVP and CIO of SunTrust Banks, where he led the bank’s digital, operations and data transformation, advancing its capabilities in cloud, AI/robotics, digital transformation, data and payments. Earlier in his career, Anil held senior leadership roles at IBM Global Business Services, where he served financial services clients and led the insurance industry practice, and at PwC Management Consulting, where he led several global industry and technology practices.

Anil is an active leader in business and technology communities. He serves on the advisory boards of several late-stage growth startups and is an advisory partner to Insight Venture Partners and FTV Capital.

Anil earned his Master of Science and Master of Philosophy degrees in Management as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Imperial College in London.