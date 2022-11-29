Enterprise Application Services

SALESFORCE CLOUD SERVICES

ISG names Cognizant "Leader" in Salesforce ecosystem

Cognizant is positioned as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 Report across the US, UK, Germany, and France markets. The report highlights our rich portfolio in 13 quadrants related to Salesforce-specific implementation services in Multicloud and Integration, Industry Clouds and Managed Application Services for large enterprises, Marketing Automation for midmarket—enabling us to deliver cutting-edge services to clients.

Read the report for details on Cognizant's unique strengths in Salesforce offerings.