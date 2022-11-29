Skip to main content Skip to footer
Governance and AI-risk Mitigation
Traditional AI governance approaches are outdated and often ineffective. They create processes that give the appearance of governance rather than mitigating risk effectively.
These shortcomings are further amplified in cloud-based AI operations, where conventional models either hinder progress, counteract cloud benefits or fail to prevent runaway costs.
Large organizations juggling numerous AI projects need a new approach that can effectively manage AI initiatives while focusing on essentials like compliance, transparency and continuous automated review.
Our solution extends oversight beyond development into ongoing operations, ensuring both effective governance and optimal resource management in the AI-driven, cloud-enabled landscape.

Our modern approach to assurance helps you build trust in AI systems and frees up time you can apply to setting thoughtful policy or managing current issues and unknown risks.

We use an AI-driven testing approach that goes beyond traditional software validation and into operational monitoring. This allows us to test the quality of a wide range of areas, including customer experiences and human interactions, operational processes, physical devices, marketing content and even the AI models themselves.

Unlike traditional testing that focuses solely on release, our continuous testing approach ensures ongoing quality and performance optimization.

Continuous validation

Implements AI-enabled, ongoing quality assurance testing across all domains of business activity.

Built-in compliance

Streamlines governance with inherent compliance and transparent work products.

Automated compliance testing

Integrates automated compliance checks into every stage of development and deployment.

Strategic risk management

Enables governance leaders to focus on policy-making and manage unknown risks.

End-to-end quality assurance

Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance helps enterprises succeed in the connected world with quality and speed. With global partnerships and more than 1,000 clients across industries, we bring first-time-right quality and proven next-generation QE solutions to your business' most important initiatives.

