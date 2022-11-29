Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant logo
Microsoft Fabric Migration Services
Contact

Achieve a modern customer experience

Microsoft Fabric is an end-to-end analytics solution backed by a shared platform that provides robust data security, governance and compliance. It brings together experiences in data engineering, data factory, data science, data warehouse, real-time analytics and Power BI onto a shared SaaS foundation—to unify your data estate and empower your business to innovate faster and govern data across your organization.
Cognizant is a large Microsoft systems integrator. We can help you successfully migrate to and configure Microsoft Fabric, deliver CXM experts to provide ongoing support, continually champion innovation and deliver powerful analytics to pinpoint areas of improvement and raise efficiency.
A top Microsoft systems integrator
A top Microsoft systems integrator

Cognizant is a large and top Microsoft systems integrator, and we bring that unmatched experience to each client.

clock icon
A large healthcare data consultancy
A large healthcare data consultancy

We’re a large healthcare data consultancy in the United States—with unmatched expertise supporting both health plans and health systems.

Group design icon
Involved in Microsoft Fabric’s inception
Involved in Microsoft Fabric’s inception

We provided developmental feedback during the design of Microsoft Fabric—and understand its nuances very well.

Bar graph icon

Why Cognizant for Microsoft Fabric migration?

Partnership with Microsoft

Learn more

Early access to new features

Learn more

Training

Learn more

Focus

Learn more

Accelerators

Learn more

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.