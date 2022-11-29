Skip to main content Skip to footer
Intelligent Decisioning
Informed business leaders make better decisions. Using AI- and ML-based algorithms, companies can navigate change as if on intuition—to see what's happening now, why it happened and what to expect next.
Cognizant Intelligent Decisioning uses AI and advanced methods and tools to elevate decision making across operational and customer-facing processes so business leaders can decide faster, even in times of great uncertainty. Let us help your business innovate beyond insights to help you make the right choice when it matters most.

Apply data analytics and machine learning

Create flexible technology platforms that apply the capabilities of data analytics and machine learning to personalize UX and expand cross-selling and upselling, by channel or salesperson.

  • Optimize contact center operations and improve campaign quality and leads
  • Anticipate customer needs and identify the right opportunities for business growth
Combine data, analytics and intelligence

Gain business value from data, analytics and intelligence to deliver better customer experiences, respond quickly to dynamic market conditions and run at optimal efficiency.

  • Improve day-to-day business and technology operations and shift them from reactive to proactive
  • Increase forecast model accuracy and optimize inventory management and operating capabilities
Tapping deep wells of information, including real-time data, is only the beginning. True differentiation comes from quick insights that can be transformed directly into action—informing the right decision at the right time.
Advanced technologies, including Cognizant’s Evolutionary AI™, are capable of processing terabytes of data, deriving insights from that data and transforming those insights into action. This empowers business leaders to make highly informed decisions with speed and confidence. Cognizant Intelligent Decisioning uses AI and ML to create a data-driven ecosystem enabling business leaders to more effectively:
    • Anticipate change
    • Increase agility
    • Accelerate growth
    • Improve efficiency
    • Control costs
    • Create new customer experiences
    • Make better decisions faster

Intelligent Decisioning offering

Let data inform decision making and know the next best moves to make.

AI: From data to ROI

How businesses are anticipating market changes and adapting operations today.

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

