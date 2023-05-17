Jane Livesey SVP, CEO of APAC

Jane Livesey is the CEO for APAC at Cognizant. In this role, she is focused on providing enterprises and governments across the region with high-quality, market-leading digital transformation capabilities.

She joined Cognizant in August 2020 as the CEO for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to this she led PwC’s Technology Consulting practice in Australia and served on the CEO strategy, consulting and global technology leadership teams. Prior to PwC, Jane was the ANZ Technology Group Managing Director at Accenture for 12 years. In this role, she developed and led large technology practices in Australia and Asia-Pacific and oversaw 2,700 employees.

Previously, Jane served as a Managing Consultant at IBM, a product marketing specialist for Oracle’s Siebel Systems and in strategy and project management roles for Southern Cross Health Society and ACT Community Care.

Jane is recognised for her extensive technology consulting experience, client centricity, leadership qualities, passion for people and belonging, and embracing difference. Her career is one of consistent achievement with Jane being recognized as an advocate for women in technology, supporting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and the broader growth of technology capability in Australia NZ.

Jane grew up in New Zealand and currently lives in Sydney, Australia with her husband and their four daughters. She has lived and worked all over the world, including in the U.S., UK, China, Japan, India, France, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand. She is a member of Chief Executive Women and holds an advisory board position on the Melbourne Business School – Centre for Business Analytics.



