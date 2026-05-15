Latest AI Research & Innovations – AI Lab Updates (May 2026)

Over the past few months, Cognizant AI Lab has continued to advance our AI Builder vision through breakthroughs in large language model fine-tuning, AI ecosystems, and brain-inspired modeling, among many others. As organizations increasingly look to build domain-specific, decision-focused AI solutions, our research is helping shape the next generation of scalable and responsible AI systems.

In this new issue of Inside the AI Lab, we’re excited to share pioneering work in efficient LLM fine-tuning, emerging directions in adaptive AI architectures, major research achievements, prestigious awards, and impactful AI for Good initiatives. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to transforming cutting-edge research into real-world AI innovation.

We invite you to explore, share, and stay connected as we continue building the future of responsible AI. Join our community for the latest insights on AI research, innovation, and real-world applications. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Regards,

Risto Miikkulainen

VP of AI Research & Professor of Computer Science, UT Austin