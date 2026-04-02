To advance from passive retrieval to creative discovery of new ideas, autonomous agents must be capable of deep, associative synthesis. However, current agentic frameworks prioritize convergent search, often resulting in derivative summaries that lack creativity. Caesar is an agentic LLM architecture designed to bridge the gap between information gathering and synthesis of new insights. Unlike existing agents that treat the web as a flat sequence of disconnected documents, Caesar leverages an extensive knowledge graph to foster associative reasoning, thus enabling the discovery of non-obvious connections between disparate concepts. It consists of two components: (1) exploration driven by a dynamic context-aware policy, and (2) synthesis controlled by an adversarial draft refinement loop that actively seeks novel perspectives rather than confirming established priors. Caesar demonstrates the ability to generate artifacts and answers characterized by high novelty and structural coherence, significantly outperforming state-of-the-art LLM research agents in tasks requiring creativity.