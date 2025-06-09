How Neuro SAN works

Neuro SAN powers intelligent agent networks by routing user queries through a configurable "frontman" agent that delegates tasks across specialized agents. Each agent can reason independently, communicate via natural language, call external tools or APIs, and collaborate with each other using the AAOSA protocol.

This architecture supports flexible topologies, with agents that can even embed entire sub-networks. Sensitive data and shared state are passed securely via sly_data, laying the groundwork for configurable, data-defined agent systems.