Neuro AI System of Agent Networks

The open-source library behind Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator for building multi-agent systems

Prototype, customize, and scale data-driven agent networks

Neuro AI system of agent networks (Neuro SAN) is an open source, data-driven library designed to simplify and accelerate the development of multi-agent systems. Networks are defined in HOCON configuration files with minimal orchestration code, enabling fast iteration, modular architecture, and efficient deployment across tools, models, and infrastructure.
Flexible tool & API integration

Connect Python tools, APIs, and third-party agents like Agentforce and Agentspace

Adaptive agent collaboration

Route tasks using AAOSA for flexible, self-organizing agent behavior

Secure & traceable design

Protect sensitive inputs with sly_data and monitor agent behavior with detailed logs

How Neuro SAN works

Neuro SAN powers intelligent agent networks by routing user queries through a configurable "frontman" agent that delegates tasks across specialized agents. Each agent can reason independently, communicate via natural language, call external tools or APIs, and collaborate with each other using the AAOSA protocol.

This architecture supports flexible topologies, with agents that can even embed entire sub-networks. Sensitive data and shared state are passed securely via sly_data, laying the groundwork for configurable, data-defined agent systems. 

Core capabilities of Neuro SAN

Intelligent opportunity discovery

Use the Agent Network Designer to create custom multi-agent systems. Provide a company name or use case, and the Network Designer will automatically generate a tailored system aligned to your use case to accelerate ideation.

HOCON-based configurations

Describe agents roles, tools, and communication flows entirely in HOCON files, empowering technical and non-technical stakeholders to design agent interactions intuitively.

Multi-agent communication graphs

Set up agents that pass messages, delegate tasks, and route requests across a graph. Networks can be linear, hierarchical, or DAG-based. 

LLM & tool integration

Combine LLM-based reasoning with Python-coded tools. Agents can trigger deterministic actions like API calls, math operations, or structured logic when needed.

Secure data routing with sly_data

Keep sensitive information out of LLM prompts by passing it through private channels. sly_data enables secure, controlled data handling across agents and tools.

Flexible LLM assignments

Configure different LLMs for each agent using providers like OpenAI, Claude, Ollama, or Azure. Set model parameters and fallbacks in config to optimize cost, latency, or context window.

Decentralized orchestration with AAOSA 

Coordinate agent behavior through the Adaptive Agent-Oriented Software Architecture (AAOSA) protocol, enabling agents to route queries intelligently without a central controller. This allows networks to self-organize, scale, and adapt in real time.

Explore ready-to-use demos

Explore preconfigured multi-agent networks to test, modify, and build on real-world use cases fast.

A network to create multi-agent systems. Enter an organization or use case, and it generates an agent network HOCON file, saves it to your registries, and provides usage examples.

A multi-agent system that routes customer inquiries to domain-specific agents for airline policies like baggage, flights, and international travel—mimicking a structured helpdesk.

A multi-agent system that mimics the intranet of a major corporation, allowing you to interact and get information from various departments such as IT, Finance, Legal, and HR.

A simple agent network with a single agent, used as a "Hello world!" example. It can also be used to test for follow-up questions and deterministic answers.

Start building today 

Follow the tutorials and setup steps to launch your first multi-agent network in minutes with Neuro SAN
Run prebuilt demo agent networks

# Clone the official Neuro-San demo repository
git clone https://github.com/leaf-ai/neuro-san-demos
cd neuro-san-demos

# Set up Python environment
python -m venv venv
source venv/bin/activate

# Install dependencies
pip install -r requirements.txt

# Set your OpenAI API key
export OPENAI_API_KEY="your_key_here"

# Start the demo with web client
python -m run

FAQ

Multi-agent orchestration allows specialized LLM agents to collaborate on complex tasks by dynamically delegating subtasks through structured communication protocols. Unlike single-agent systems, which operate in isolation and cannot delegate or exchange information, multi-agent systems can coordinate across roles—enabling modular design, greater adaptability, and scalable problem-solving across domains.

Neuro SAN is the open-source, data-driven library that powers the Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator. This library is designed to simplify and accelerate the development of collaborative multi-agent systems, enabling domain experts, researchers and developers to immediately start prototyping and building agent networks across any industry vertical. 

Neuro SAN is differentiated by its data-driven design: networks are defined in HOCON config files, not hardcoded in Python—making them easier to design, version, and adapt. It supports adaptive, decentralized collaboration via the AAOSA protocol, and secures shared state through sly_data, keeping sensitive data out of prompts. 

competitive comparison

AAOSA (Adaptive Agent-Oriented Software Architecture) is the protocol Neuro SAN agents follow to determine how to route and delegate tasks across a network. Instead of relying on a central controller, each agent decides whether it should handle a task or pass it to a more specialized peer—enabling decentralized, flexible, and context-aware orchestration that scales across domains and use cases.

If you’re looking to deploy multi-agent networks at scale, please reach out to Cognizant for more information on a commercial license for the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, as well as more details on its Multi Agent Services Suite. Complete this form

Developers can use NSFlow, a FastAPI-based developer UI, to interact with, debug, and visualize agent networks in real time. A command-line interface (CLI) is also available for direct terminal-based interaction, along with logs and testing infrastructure for debugging and validating agent behavior. All tools are open-source under a research license and optimized for prototyping and evaluation.

Interested in a commercial license for scaling agentic networks using our Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator? Complete this form.

