February 17, 2026
Reflections from AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026
Key insights from AI Everything MEA on human-centric AI, open ecosystems, and enterprise-scale deployment
On February 11th and 12th, I had the chance to attend AI Everything Middle East and Africa. With over 23,000 participants, this was a major event in the AI space, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from across the AI ecosystem. I was particularly impressed by the strength of the startup scene and the number of entrepreneurs and new businesses working in AI. Conversations with representatives from the Ministry of IT reinforced the depth of local investment in academic and technical infrastructure. The region is not simply adopting AI—it is building the institutional, research, and entrepreneurial foundations to shape its own trajectory. Engaging with leaders across sectors provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on where the technology is headed and what responsible leadership requires at this stage of its evolution.
In the panel “Human-Centric AI: Power, Responsibility, and the Global South,” moderated by Mike Butcher, Margaret Mitchell and I discussed the growing responsibility AI builders carry as model capabilities outpace regulatory frameworks. The conversation examined the tension between open and closed AI futures, whether open ecosystems can coexist with national security and commercial pressures, and how emerging economies can leapfrog technologically without becoming digitally dependent. Issues of trust, labor displacement, and social stability were central themes—particularly the need for governments to understand deployment implications before public backlash forces reactive policy.
During another panel titled "The Transformative Journey: From First Deployment to Global Platform," Julia Sieger, Marc Zakher, Kareem Abdullah and I explored how the future of AI will be defined not by experimentation, but by execution at scale. As AI moves from pilot projects into full production, the challenge shifts from pure innovation to durability, efficiency, and the ability to scale across markets, regulatory environments, and infrastructure realities. The conversation focused on what it truly takes to build AI systems that last, from foundational compute and architectural decisions to data strategy and deployment models.
In my main stage session, "Deploying Agentic Systems at Enterprise Scale," I explored the role of artificial intelligence and multi-agent systems in enhancing efficiency, productivity, and reliability, by breaking organizational silos in enterprises. As enterprises move beyond experimentation, agentic architectures are becoming essential to orchestrating complex workflows and enabling resilient, adaptive decision-making.
I also spoke to a packed, highly energized audience and led an interactive workshop where I built a decisioning agent live, then evolved it into a multi-agent system driven entirely by audience input. The session showcased cutting-edge innovations from our labs in real time, with several attendees who had already installed Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator actively participating and contributing throughout.
It was an energizing experience across discussions, demonstrations, and conversations, reflecting the strong momentum building across the AI ecosystem.