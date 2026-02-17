Reflections from AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026

In the panel “Human-Centric AI: Power, Responsibility, and the Global South,” moderated by Mike Butcher, Margaret Mitchell and I discussed the growing responsibility AI builders carry as model capabilities outpace regulatory frameworks. The conversation examined the tension between open and closed AI futures, whether open ecosystems can coexist with national security and commercial pressures, and how emerging economies can leapfrog technologically without becoming digitally dependent. Issues of trust, labor displacement, and social stability were central themes—particularly the need for governments to understand deployment implications before public backlash forces reactive policy.

During another panel titled "The Transformative Journey: From First Deployment to Global Platform," Julia Sieger, Marc Zakher, Kareem Abdullah and I explored how the future of AI will be defined not by experimentation, but by execution at scale. As AI moves from pilot projects into full production, the challenge shifts from pure innovation to durability, efficiency, and the ability to scale across markets, regulatory environments, and infrastructure realities. The conversation focused on what it truly takes to build AI systems that last, from foundational compute and architectural decisions to data strategy and deployment models.