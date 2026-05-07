Modernized Decision Making

An overview of Evolutionary Surrogate-assisted Prescription (ESP) as an AI-driven approach for improving decision-making across domains like business, engineering, science, and public policy. It explains how ESP combines historical data–based predictive models (surrogates) with evolutionary computation to explore and evaluate millions of possible strategies efficiently before applying them in the real world. The content highlights the ESP framework (consisting of a predictor and a prescriptor) and demonstrates its applications in data-efficient sequential decision-making and optimizing real-world challenges such as COVID-19 interventions, supported by examples, research, and interactive demos.