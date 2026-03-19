As autonomous agents increasingly operate in real-world digital ecosystems, understanding how they coordinate, form institutions, and accumulate shared culture becomes both a scientiﬁc and practical priority. This paper introduces TerraLingua, a persistent multi-agent ecology designed to study open-ended dynamics in such systems. Unlike prior large language model simulations with static or consequence-free environments, TerraLingua imposes resource constraints and limited lifespans for the agents. As a result, agents create artifacts that persist beyond individuals, shaping future interactions and selection pressures. To characterize the dynamics, an AI Anthropologist systematically analyzes agent behavior, group structure, and artifact evolution. Across experimental conditions, the results reveal the emergence of cooperative norms, division of labor, governance attempts, and branching artifact lineages consistent with cumulative cultural processes. Divergent outcomes across experimental runs can be traced back to speciﬁc innovations and organizational structures. TerraLingua thus provides a platform for characterizing the mechanisms of cumulative culture and social organization in artiﬁcial populations, and can serve as a foundation for guiding real-world agentic populations to socially beneﬁcial outcomes.