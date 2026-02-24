Weight-perturbation evolution strategies (ES) can fine-tune billion-parameter language models with surprisingly small populations (e.g., N ≈ 30), contradicting classical zeroth-order curseof-dimensionality intuition. We also observe a second seemingly separate phenomenon: under fixed hyperparameters, the stochastic finetuning reward often rises, peaks, and then degrades in both ES and GRPO. We argue that both effects reflect a shared geometric property of fine-tuning landscapes: they are low-dimensional in curvature. A small set of high-curvature dimensions dominates improvement, producing (i) heterogeneous time scales that yield rise–then– decay under fixed stochasticity, as captured by a minimal quadratic stochastic-ascent model, and (ii) degenerate improving updates, where many random perturbations share similar components along these directions. Using ES as a geometric probe on fine-tuning reward landscapes of GSM8K, ARC-C, and WinoGrande across Qwen2.5-Instruct models (0.5B–7B), we show that reward-improving perturbations remain empirically accessible with small populations across scales. Together, these results reconcile ES scalability with non-monotonic training dynamics and suggest that high-dimensional fine-tuning may admit a broader class of viable optimization methods than worst-case theory implies.