Case study
At a glance
Industry
Banking & Financial Services
Location
Irvine, CA
Challenge
Migrate data and applications for one of the company’s most complex and high-revenue business units from existing on-premises servers to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Success Highlights
- 500+ on prem servers eliminated
- 150+ applications migrated
- 150+ services migrated
- 480+ databases migrated
- 25% cost savings
Our approach
Cognizant has managed CoreLogic’s Tax Ecosystem business unit for over a decade, overseeing both technology and operations. Given this extensive experience and proven track record, it was a natural choice for CoreLogic to entrust Cognizant with leading their cloud migration initiative. Among the scope parameters were the following:
- Applications refactoring and re-platforming to Google Anthos KF
- Migration of a highly complex Oracle database to Google Cloud, handling intricate data environments and leveraging advanced cloud technologies
- Migration of custom COBOL applications running in Java environments to GCP to significantly enhance performance
- A 100% repavable applications migration to GCP using infrastructure as code (IAC)
- Lift-and-shift of windows/.NET-based applications and related infrastructure setup on GCP virtual machines
The Cognizant-CoreLogic technology stack
- Google Cloud
- Terraform IaC
- Java/Spring Framework
- Dot Net
- Angular
- Anthos Kf
- Kafka
- Jenkins
- Imperva WAF
- Mainframe Cobol
- Shell scripting
- JCL
- Oracle
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
Business outcomes
In migrating the IT platform of CoreLogic’s Tax Ecosystem business unit to Google Cloud, Cognizant achieved multiple business benefits for the company, including:
- Future-proofing CoreLogic’s infrastructure, hosting and content management capabilities, with faster scalability and adaptability to meet business needs
- Enhancing security by providing robust protection against cyber threats
- Increasing stability and resilience, so operations are better equipped to handle disruptions
- Accelerating the pace of product development, to stay ahead of the innovation curve in a rapidly evolving landscape
- Enabling CoreLogic to transition to another cloud and/or multi-cloud environment in the future
- Automating upgrades to ensure compliance with security guidelines