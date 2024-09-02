The challenge

Based in Irvine, California, CoreLogic® is a leading provider of information services, business intelligence and cutting-edge analytics solutions to the real estate industry. The company unlocks value for the entire property ecosystem by empowering agents, lenders, carriers and innovators with integrated solutions that optimize and elevate how they serve their end-customers.

CoreLogic was incurring high costs on its existing on-premises server data center, due to system redundancies and expensive Oracle WebLogic middleware licenses, which were charged based on the number of Java Virtual Machines (JVM).