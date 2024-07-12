CoreLogic modernizes its IT training program

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Banking & financial services
Location
Irvine, CA
Challenge
Develop a scalable, impactful digital learning program to upskill, reskill and level-set CoreLogic’s IT workforce on the company’s newly installed Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Success Highlights
- 5-week, cohort-based digital learning journey
- 350 content pieces developed and presented
- 223 employees trained in the first year
Our approach
Managing and implementing the transition required a change management strategy to ensure learner adoption and success. First, the Cognizant Digital Learning team outlined business objectives with CoreLogic’s IT leadership:
- Accelerate the IT team’s transition to GCP and improve overall efficiency and productivity
- Reduce learner push-back citing excessive workload and avoid losses in productivity
- Ensure effective knowledge retention and on-the-job application
- Provide greater flexibility and ease of access to content to improve learner participation and program completion
- Optimize learning time to facilitate easy updates and content customization
- Give SMEs time back to perform higher-value tasks like managing troubleshooting requests from clients
- Improve productivity by having more learners complete the program and apply the knowledge gained in their daily tasks
The Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program
First, the team assessed the training content to find gaps and restructure it to focus on identified knowledge areas. Then they developed the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program—a five-week, cohort-based learning journey with gamified elements and an engaging, collaborative experience for learners. The program covers the basics of GCP, keeping in mind the requirements of non-technical staff. The learning content is divided into logical segments and distributed evenly across five weeks to let employees grasp technical knowledge while managing a full-time day job.
The entire program is designed as a live academy with periodic synchronous and asynchronous learning events. It is hosted on Intrepid, a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Over 350 content pieces, or tiles, arrange learning content into short bites presented in diverse presentation modes such as videos, textual and embedded content, missions, quizzes, discussion forums and feedback surveys.
Business outcomes
In the first year of the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program, Cognizant’s Digital Learning team has rolled out a pilot set and three live cohorts of the training program. To date, 223 employees have successfully completed the training, versus 86 in the four years prior to implementation of the new program. As word about the success of the program spread among management, the team received positive feedback from multiple senior leaders.
The program’s class moderation approach has set the gold standard for effective and comprehensive support in online learning. Our CoreLogic Enablement Team’s collaborative effort has been recognized by education technology and digital content leader VitalSource® Technologies, Inc. with its 2024 Intrepid Momentum Award for the Best Moderation of a Class.