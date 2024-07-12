CoreLogic modernizes its IT training program

After analyzing the challenges of the previous training approach and identifying new business objectives, Cognizant’s learning consultants conducted a Training Needs Analysis (TNA) to identify target roles, as well as learning topics and focus areas for training.

The Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program

First, the team assessed the training content to find gaps and restructure it to focus on identified knowledge areas. Then they developed the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program—a five-week, cohort-based learning journey with gamified elements and an engaging, collaborative experience for learners. The program covers the basics of GCP, keeping in mind the requirements of non-technical staff. The learning content is divided into logical segments and distributed evenly across five weeks to let employees grasp technical knowledge while managing a full-time day job.

The entire program is designed as a live academy with periodic synchronous and asynchronous learning events. It is hosted on Intrepid, a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Over 350 content pieces, or tiles, arrange learning content into short bites presented in diverse presentation modes such as videos, textual and embedded content, missions, quizzes, discussion forums and feedback surveys.