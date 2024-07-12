Case study
Banking case study
CoreLogic modernizes its IT training program

As CoreLogic transitioned its applications from on-premises to the cloud, Cognizant developed an award-winning digital collaborative learning program on Intrepid to successfully train CoreLogic’s IT staff.

At a glance

Industry
Banking & financial services  

Location
Irvine, CA

Challenge

Develop a scalable, impactful digital learning program to upskill, reskill and level-set CoreLogic’s IT workforce on the company’s newly installed Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Success Highlights

  • 5-week, cohort-based digital learning journey
  • 350 content pieces developed and presented
  • 223 employees trained in the first year

The challenge

Based in Irvine, California, CoreLogic® is a leading provider of information services, business intelligence and cutting-edge analytics solutions to the property industry. The company unlocks value for the entire property ecosystem by empowering agents, lenders, carriers and innovators with integrated solutions that optimize and elevate how they serve their end-customers.

When CoreLogic decided to transition its IT infrastructure from an existing suite of on-premises legacy apps to apps hosted on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the company found that its traditional employee training methods were not up to the task of educating IT staff on the new platform.

Self-paced, digital learning on a collaborative learning platform

Educating employees on the new platform required a shift from the company’s previous instructor-led sessions, which had long been plagued with problems. Among them:

  • Content delivery was dependent on the availability of both subject matter experts (SMEs) and learners
  • Long hours of in-person training often led to cognitive overload among participants
  • There were limited opportunities to engage learners beyond the regular Q&A sessions during class hours
  • The drop-out rate was considerably high
  • Valuable hours of productivity were lost due to inadequate learning due to high drop-out rates

CoreLogic knew it needed to transform its legacy training program to one that promoted self-paced, digital learning on an online platform. The company engaged Cognizant’s Digital Learning team to build a scalable, efficient and learner-focused solution that would give its IT workforce the skills needed to remain competitive in a dynamic business environment.

Our approach

Managing and implementing the transition required a change management strategy to ensure learner adoption and success. First, the Cognizant Digital Learning team outlined business objectives with CoreLogic’s IT leadership:

  • Accelerate the IT team’s transition to GCP and improve overall efficiency and productivity
  • Reduce learner push-back citing excessive workload and avoid losses in productivity
  • Ensure effective knowledge retention and on-the-job application
  • Provide greater flexibility and ease of access to content to improve learner participation and program completion
  • Optimize learning time to facilitate easy updates and content customization
  • Give SMEs time back to perform higher-value tasks like managing troubleshooting requests from clients
  • Improve productivity by having more learners complete the program and apply the knowledge gained in their daily tasks
After analyzing the challenges of the previous training approach and identifying new business objectives, Cognizant’s learning consultants conducted a Training Needs Analysis (TNA) to identify target roles, as well as learning topics and focus areas for training.
 
The Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program

First, the team assessed the training content to find gaps and restructure it to focus on identified knowledge areas. Then they developed the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program—a five-week, cohort-based learning journey with gamified elements and an engaging, collaborative experience for learners. The program covers the basics of GCP, keeping in mind the requirements of non-technical staff. The learning content is divided into logical segments and distributed evenly across five weeks to let employees grasp technical knowledge while managing a full-time day job.

The entire program is designed as a live academy with periodic synchronous and asynchronous learning events. It is hosted on Intrepid, a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Over 350 content pieces, or tiles, arrange learning content into short bites presented in diverse presentation modes such as videos, textual and embedded content, missions, quizzes, discussion forums and feedback surveys.

“This is outstanding. Learners continue to give the GCP Fundamentals Program, and our team, high marks. Very, very good work!”

Sr. Leader, Software Engineering, CoreLogic

Business outcomes

In the first year of the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program, Cognizant’s Digital Learning team has rolled out a pilot set and three live cohorts of the training program. To date, 223 employees have successfully completed the training, versus 86 in the four years prior to implementation of the new program. As word about the success of the program spread among management, the team received positive feedback from multiple senior leaders.

The program’s class moderation approach has set the gold standard for effective and comprehensive support in online learning. Our CoreLogic Enablement Team’s collaborative effort has been recognized by education technology and digital content leader VitalSource® Technologies, Inc. with its 2024 Intrepid Momentum Award for the Best Moderation of a Class.

The beginning of a wider education effort

Encouraged by the immense success of the program, CoreLogic has asked Cognizant to develop a similar training program on advanced GCP topics for senior developers of the IT workforce. The new program aims to shorten delivery timelines by 30% due to re-use of assets and the solution framework from the Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program.

CoreLogic plans to set up a centralized Technology Enablement Hub as a one-stop-shop for all training requirements of the IT workforce. The Cognizant Learning team is currently designing the framework for this learning hub, which will be hosted on CoreLogic’s SharePoint site.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter and more human-centered experiences that build better relationships, strengthen businesses and ultimately create a more resilient society. 

www.corelogic.com