Over the past year, the way people build with AI has shifted in a meaningful way.

Instead of starting with architecture, APIs, and orchestration logic, you can start with intent. You describe what you want, refine it through iteration, and a working system begins to take shape. That shift with vibe coding has made it possible to stand up agent-based workflows in a fraction of the time it used to take, and in many cases without committing to rigid structure upfront.

It is not just faster but entirely changes how systems are designed. Teams are using it to prototype logistics workflows, automate internal processes, and explore new categories of applications without committing to rigid structure upfront.

What it has not done is remove the complexity that comes with running those systems once they move beyond that initial prototype phase. The moment those agent networks start interacting with real tools, real data, and real usage patterns, a different set of constraints begins to show up.

The system works once. Then it works again, slightly differently. Then a new edge case appears, a tool behaves unexpectedly, or an agent routes a task in a way that was never intended. Nothing is obviously broken, but the system is no longer something you can fully reason about.

What you are seeing at that point is not a bug – it is the transition from an agent to an agent operating system.

At Cognizant AI Lab, this is the problem we have been focused on with neuro-san, an open-source framework (Apache 2.0) for building multi-agent systems. The goal is not just to make agent networks easy to create, but to make them hold up once they start interacting with real tools, real data, and real usage patterns.

What we have found is that the same set of issues tends to emerge every time that transition happens. They are not tied to a specific use case or model, but rather they are structural.

1. Coordination stops being obvious

One of the reasons vibe coding feels so effective early on is that it removes the need to think explicitly about orchestration. You describe a task, and the system generates a network of agents with defined responsibilities, establishes how they communicate, and produces something that behaves coherently enough to validate the idea.

At that scale, the structure feels intuitive because it is still small enough to reason about directly. You can follow how a request moves through the system and understand why a particular outcome was produced.

That intuition does not hold as the system grows.

Once you move beyond a handful of agents, coordination stops being a matter of simple routing and starts becoming a property of the system as a whole. A single request might be interpreted differently by multiple agents, each operating with its own context and capabilities, and the question of who should act is no longer something that can be answered cleanly in one place.

Most implementations address this by introducing a central coordinating layer responsible for task distribution. Early on, this works well, providing a clear control point and making it easier to see how tasks are assigned when there are only a few agents.

Over time, however, that central layer accumulates responsibility. It needs to understand every agent, every tool, and every interaction pattern, and small changes elsewhere in the system often require corresponding changes in how orchestration is handled. What started as a simplifying abstraction gradually turns into a bottleneck, both in terms of performance and in terms of maintainability.

The approach we take in neuro-san reflects a different assumption, which is that coordination in a multi-agent system should not be owned by a single component at all.

Through Adaptive Agent-Oriented Software Architecture, or AAOSA, each agent evaluates incoming input and determines whether it can contribute to fulfilling the request. Instead of being assigned work, agents claim responsibility for the parts they understand, and those claims are then combined into a coordinated response.