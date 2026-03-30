neuro-san Adds Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration for AI Agents

As enterprises scale AI beyond isolated use cases, a critical bottleneck emerges: integration complexity. Agents may be intelligent, but without access to the right tools, data, and systems, their impact remains limited. Every new integration adds friction, increases maintenance overhead, and slows down deployment.

In practice, most teams end up building one-off connectors for every system an agent needs to touch. These integrations are often inconsistent, hard to reuse, and tightly coupled to specific workflows. As systems grow, this creates a patchwork of tooling that is difficult to manage and even harder to scale, especially in multi-agent environments where different agents depend on different services.

We're excited to announce a major enhancement to neuro-san: native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP provides a standard way for agents to connect to external systems, so teams do not have to build custom integrations for every tool they want to use.

With MCP, neuro-san moves toward a more consistent integration model. Tools and services can be connected through a shared interface and defined directly within the agent network, rather than stitched together through custom code. This makes integrations easier to manage, easier to reuse, and easier to extend as new systems are introduced. It also allows multi-agent workflows to scale more cleanly, since each agent can access the tools it needs without adding more integration overhead.

What Is MCP?

The Model Context Protocol is a standard for connecting AI systems to external tools and data sources. Instead of writing custom code for each integration, developers can rely on a shared interface that works across services. Your agents can now tap into wikis, GitHub repositories, databases, and business tools all through the same simple interface.