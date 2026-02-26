February 26, 2026
Vibe Coding Agentic Networks You Can Actually Deploy with neuro-san
How to build, refine, test, and ground agent networks with Cognizant's open-sourced framework Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator (neuro-san)
Building agentic systems no longer requires starting with complex orchestration code. Over the past year, AI coding assistants and agent builders have made it possible to describe intent in natural language, iterate on behavior, and let agents take shape through interaction.
This intent-first style of development, known as “vibe coding,” is already being used to stand up systems for logistics coordination, supply-chain management, insurance claims processing, and operational workflows. Teams are now moving from a high-level objective to a working system in minutes rather than weeks.
But as the initial excitement has settled, a pattern has become clear: systems built on ‘vibes’ alone often struggle with reliability, lack observability, and miss the rigorous structure required for safe, scalable deployment.
These challenges are amplified when moving from single agents to multi-agent networks. When multiple specialized agents must coordinate tasks, call external tools, and share context, any gap in visibility or control can quickly undermine confidence.
In this post, we walk through how to vibe code multi-agent systems with the open-source framework neuro-san, and how to move from fast experimentation to systems you can deploy with structure and confidence.
Step 1: Vibe Your Network with Intent
With neuro-san, you can begin vibe coding your agent network using editor mode of the accompanying nsflow development tool.
The editor itself is an agentic system – essentially agents designing other agents – that takes high-level intent and translates it into a tailored multi-agent network.
To vibe your agentic network, all you need to do is describe what you want to build in plain language. This can be a use case, a workflow, or even something as simple as a company name or domain idea. For example:
Build me an agent network that helps plan a trip, finds the cheapest flights for given dates, and books a hotel under a specific budget.
From this single description, neuro-san automatically generates an agentic network tailored to your use case. It creates specialized agents, defines their responsibilities, establishes communication paths, and connects to existing agent networks when relevant.
If the task requires external capabilities, the network can connect to other agent networks, toolbox integrations, or MCP tools. In a travel scenario, this might include flight search providers or hotel booking services such as Expedia or Airbnb.
You are not assembling workflows by hand. Instead, you are expressing intent, and neuro-san turns that intent into a structured multi-agent system for prototyping.
Step 2: Edit and Refine the Network
After vibe coding the initial network, neuro-san allows you to continue refining and tailoring it through natural language and direct network edits. This is where the system moves from ‘working” to “fit for purpose.”
While in editor mode, you can:
Remove agents that are unnecessary
Add new agents when a capability is missing
Adjust agent responsibilities to better match real-world workflows
Connect toolbox and MCP tools
Connect additional existing agent networks as the scope grows
These changes modify the network itself, not just its prompts. You are adjusting how agents are defined, how they communicate, and what tools they can use.
Because refinement happens at the structural level, the network can become more specialized and complex without turning into a fragile chain of instructions. You keep the speed of vibe coding, while the system becomes more detailed and capable as it evolves.
Step 3: Test the Network For Confidence
After refining the network, the next step is to evaluate how it behaves when you run it repeatedly. In early stages, some agents may act as placeholders that simulate expected behavior before being replaced with fully grounded versions.
This is where many vibe-coded workflows start to feel fragile. You can get an impressive result, tweak a prompt, and keep iterating, but the system may not behave the same way from run to run. Without a way to measure that variability, it is hard to know whether the network is stable enough to ground in real tools and data, or safe enough to move closer to production.
neuro-san includes a testing framework designed specifically for agent networks. It lets you execute the full system in a simulated environment and evaluate behavior across repeated runs, so you are not relying on manual inspection alone.
The testing framework in neuro-san supports:
Measuring consistency and accuracy across repeated executions
Language-aware validation that checks intent rather than exact phrasing
Validation of structured outputs and private data handled through sly_data
Safe iteration as prompts, workflows, agents, or models change
Evaluate different large language models
This makes it possible to understand how the system behaves over time and to gain confidence before deploying it into production environments.
Step 4: Launch, Run, and Interact the Agent Network
After testing, the agent network can be launched.
At this point, you can now interact with the system directly by issuing real queries, for example:
Can you find me the cheapest flights to Barcelona from SFO in mid March and a hotel under $300 a night?
When a request is submitted, a central coordinating agent routes subtasks to the appropriate agents. As the network runs, agents activate as needed, tools are invoked, and information flows through the system.
neuro-san provides logs and simple traces of agent-to-agent communication out-of-the-box, making it easy to understand how decisions are made and where behavior can be refined. This visibility is critical for debugging, optimization, and long-term maintenance.
Launching the network is not the end of development. It is where the system starts being used, observed, and improved with real input.
Moving from Vibe Coding to Production-Ready Systems
Up to this point, the workflow still feels like vibe coding: you start with intent, iterate quickly, and refine through interaction.
What changes next is not how fast you build, but how confidently you can run the system in real-world conditions.
Deployable agent networks need more than clever prompts. They need visibility into behavior, secure handling of data, and the ability to integrate with real systems and real information sources. This is where neuro-san’s underlying architecture becomes essential.
Grounding Agents in Real Data
For agent networks to be useful beyond demos, they need access to real information sources such as internal documents, databases, APIs, and operational services.
In neuro-san, grounding happens through explicit integrations. Agents can call internal services, databases, APIs, MCP tools, or other agent networks as defined components of the system. These integrations are visible in the network definition, not hidden inside prompts.
In practice, this means a developer can:
Remove demo behaviors
Connect agents to real data sources
Replace placeholder tools with production APIs
Assign models to each agent that are appropriate for cost or cognitive load
The structure created during vibe coding becomes the foundation. From there, developers ground and harden the system for its intended environment.
Because tools and integrations are explicit, you can see where information comes from, how it flows through the network, and which agent is responsible for each action. That visibility matters once real data is involved.
Protecting Sensitive Data with sly_data
When grounded systems operate on real data, they often need to handle sensitive or structured information.
neuro-san supports this through sly_data, a protected data channel that allows agents to exchange private information securely without exposing it directly to language models. This includes sensitive fields such as personally identifiable information (PII), access tokens, API keys, or real and proprietary data.
By separating sensitive data from prompts, sly_data makes it possible to work with production-relevant information while maintaining appropriate safeguards and reducing the risk of unintended exposure.
Integrating Tools, APIs, and Existing Systems
Real-world agent networks rarely operate in isolation.
neuro-san supports flexible tool integration through Python-based coded tools, LangChain, and MCP. It interoperates with external agent ecosystems such as Agentforce, Agentspace, CrewAI, and ServiceNow, allowing teams to connect agent networks to existing platforms rather than rebuilding from scratch.
For observability in production environments, neuro-san can also integrate with industry-standard monitoring and tracing tools such as LangSmith, Arize Phoenix, and HoneyHive. This enables industrial-strength observability and evaluation workflows when moving toward production readiness.
This interoperability matters in production settings, where agent networks must integrate with existing systems rather than replace them. With neuro-san, networks can wrap legacy APIs, reuse existing components, and connect to external agent ecosystems without locking into a single stack. This makes it easier to incrementally introduce agent networks into real environments.
In many deployments, this also means designing an appropriate interface. That may be a UI for human interaction, an internal dashboard, or a machine-to-machine endpoint that other services call.
Designed to Scale and Evolve
As agent networks evolve, they need to support change without becoming fragile.
neuro-san is designed so that agent networks do not collapse under their own success.
neuro-san servers are stateless, which allows them to scale horizontally as demand increases. If usage grows, you add more servers without redesigning the system.
Agent networks are defined declaratively and can include sub-networks that are maintained independently, as long as they fulfill their defined contract. This supports distributed ownership while preserving coordination.
You can add agents, adjust workflows, swap models, or expand integrations as requirements change. The structure remains explicit, so the system can evolve without losing clarity or control.
Closing the Gap Between Vibes and Deployment
Vibe coding changed how agentic systems are built. It made experimentation fast and lowered the barrier to getting something working.
What it has struggled with is the transition from fast prototypes to systems that can be trusted, observed, and deployed.
neuro-san is designed to bridge that gap. You start with intent. You refine through natural language. You test for consistent behavior. You ground agents in real data. And you run networks with full visibility into how they operate.
That is what it looks like to vibe code and deploy agentic networks with confidence.