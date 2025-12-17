We’re excited to announce that the River Deep Mountain AI (RDMAI) project, delivered in partnership with Cognizant Ocean, has been shortlisted for this year’s Utility Week Awards in the Unlocking Data category.

The award recognizes projects that are using data in new and impactful ways to improve outcomes across the utilities sector. RDMAI stands out for its use of AI, machine learning, and remote sensing to improve how we monitor and manage the health of rivers and waterbodies across the UK.

Funded by the Ofwat Innovation Fund, RDMAI is led by Northumbrian Water and delivered in collaboration with Cognizant Ocean, Xylem Water Solutions UK & Ireland, WRc, ADAS, and The Rivers Trust. It’s a collaborative effort focused on turning complex environmental data into practical, open tools that help tackle water pollution more effectively.