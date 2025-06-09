The Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is a no-code framework enabling businesses to design, deploy, and scale intelligent agent networks for complex workflows and dynamic environments. It leverages natural language interactions, prebuilt templates, and advanced orchestration to align seamlessly with enterprise goals.

Built on research by our AI Research Lab, the accelerator integrates advancements in multi-agent systems, evolutionary AI, and responsible AI practices— enabling resilient systems with adaptive task allocation and decentralized communication.