Our platforms reflect the progress of our research, shaping systems to tackle complex challenges. By advancing key areas like multi-agent systems, trustworthy AI, and AI for Good, they enable innovation across diverse, real-world applications.
Neuro AI® Multi-Agent Accelerator
The Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is a no-code framework enabling businesses to design, deploy, and scale intelligent agent networks for complex workflows and dynamic environments. It leverages natural language interactions, prebuilt templates, and advanced orchestration to align seamlessly with enterprise goals.
Built on research by our AI Research Lab, the accelerator integrates advancements in multi-agent systems, evolutionary AI, and responsible AI practices— enabling resilient systems with adaptive task allocation and decentralized communication.
Explore the research behind our platform
Neuro AI® Decisioning Platform
The Neuro® AI Decision-Making Platform leverages a powerful network of LLM agents to optimize decision-making across dynamic environments. Integrating multi-agent orchestration and multi-objective optimization, it empowers enterprises to rapidly discover, prototype, and build AI decision-making use cases.
Built on years of research from our AI Research Lab, the platform integrates advancements in uncertainty quantification, explainability, and adaptive systems to enhance decision confidence and scalability.
Explore the research behind our platform
Project Resilience
The Project Resilience platform is an open AI and data environment for global research and decision-making. Built on the AI and Data Commons, it enables researchers to apply AI-driven methods for crisis response, resource optimization, and sustainable development.
Initially deployed to enhance predictive modeling for health preventions during COVID-19, it has expanded to support environmental, economic, and information resilience. Its open-source approach ensures accessibility and collaboration, empowering a global community to drive real-world impact.